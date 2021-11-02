CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Wallace: It feels like Glenn Youngkin is going to win

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

HuffingtonPost

Seth Meyers Hits Glenn Youngkin With A 'Critical Race Theory' Supercut

Seth Meyers on Wednesday ripped Republican Glenn Youngkin, winner of Virginia’s hotly contested gubernatorial race, over his signature issue: critical race theory. Although critical race theory is not part of the curriculum in K-12 public schools, Youngkin took the topic and ran with it, embracing the culture war issue fueled by conservatives and right-wing media. He pledged to ban it from being taught in public schools.
POLITICS
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wallace
Fox News

Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting: Expert says live ammo would feel different than dummy rounds: LIVE UPDATES

Rust" producer and star Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza in an on-set accident in Santa Fe, New Mexico, last month. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, focusing on at least two of the three people believed to have handled the weapon before Baldwin picked it up to rehearse a scene in a New Mexico church on Oct. 21. They are armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed and first assistant director David Halls.
SANTA FE, NM

