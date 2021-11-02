St. Luke’s to begin vaccinating 5 to 11 year olds Wednesday

Dr. Jennifer Janco, right, administers a shot to Sylvyn Parham,16, of Orefield. Parkland High School hosted a Covid-19 vaccine clinic run by St. Luke's University Health Network Friday afternoon. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call

St. Luke’s University Health Network will begin providing the COVID-19 vaccine to children, ages 5 to 11 starting Wednesday.

The Pfizer vaccine, which was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is the only one authorized for use on children. St. Luke’s will only offer the vaccine at designated “kids-only” locations that include:

St. Luke’s West End Medical Center, 501 Cetronia Road, Allentown on Wednesdays 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m to 11 a.m.

St. Luke’s Wind Gap Medical Center, 487 East Moorestown Road, Wind Gap on Thursdays 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

St. Luke’s Center Valley Health Center, 5445 Lanark Road, Center Valley on Mondays 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Star Community Health – Sigal Center, 50 West Chew St., Allentown on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Dr. Jennifer Janco, St. Luke’s chair of pediatrics, said the dosage on the Pfizer vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds is one-third of what is in the adult dose. By providing exclusive locations only for this age group, she said St. Luke’s can ensure that children always receive the appropriate dose.

Appointments are required at all these locations and a parent or guardian of the child must sign a permission slip for the first vaccine. With the slip signed, a parent can have another person bring their child in for the vaccine.

Vaccine appointments for children can be scheduled through a St. Luke’s pediatrician or family doctor, calling 1-866-785-8537 and selecting option 7 or by scheduling on their behalf through MyChart.

Janco said the delta variant has infected young children with COVID-19 in unprecedented numbers over the last few months and vaccinating our children is a critical step in protecting them from the disease and its complications. She added it’s also vital in ensuring children can continue to participate in school and sports.

