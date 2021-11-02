CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Deal on President Biden’s “Build Back Better Plan” hopeful this week

By Raquel Martin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – AFTER MONTHS OF NEGOTIATING, HOUSE DEMOCRATS ARE VOWING TO HOLD A VOTE ON BOTH PORTIONS OF THE PRESIDENT’S BUILD BACK BETTER PLAN THIS WEEK.

DEMOCRATIC LEADERSHIP SAY THEY WANT TO PASS THE PRESIDENT’S INFRASTRUCTURE PACKAGE AND HIS NEARLY 2 TRILLION DOLLAR SOCIAL SPENDING PLAN BY THURSDAY.

DC’S RAQUEL MARTIN reports on whether they’re finally close to a deal.

DEMOCRATIC LEADERS SAY THEY’RE READY TO MOVE FORWARD WITH THE PRESIDENT’S BUILD BACK BETTER PLAN.

“We want to send something transformative to the president.”

“Rebuilding the middle class in America.”

AT AT TUESDAY PRESS CONFERENCE, HOUSES DEMOCRATS SAID THE GOAL IS TO VOTE ON BOTH THE BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE DEAL AND THE NEARLY 2 TRILLION DOLLAR SOCIAL SPENDING PACKAGE BY THE END OF THE WEEK.

“When there’s an iron clad agreement we’ll go to the floor.”

“We are now comfortable with moving forward.’

CONGRESSWOMAN PRAMILA JAYAPAL THE CHAIR OF THE HOUSE PROGRESSIVE CAUCUS SAYS DESPITE OBJECTIONS FROM MODERATE SENATOR JOE MANCHIN.

“I’m concerned about inflation.”

PROGRESSIVES SUPPORT PASSING BOTH BILLS TOGETHER.

“We look forward to pushing them through and we look forward to taking the president and that he’s going to get 51 votes in the Senate.”

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN, WHO IS PROMISING TRANSFORMATIVE CHANGES AT THE UN CLIMATE SUMMIT, SAID HE’S CONFIDENT HIS PLAN WILL PASS.

“I’m confident I have the votes.”

BUT THAT COULD BE EASIER SAID THAN DONE.

RIGHT NOW SENATOR MANCHIN IS DEMANDING FURTHER REVIEW OF THE BILL’S EXPANSIVE FEDERAL SOCIAL SPENDING AND SAYS HE WANTS CERTAINTY NEW CLEAN ENERGY POLICIES WON’T HARM THE ECONOMY.

“I’m not going to back something that hurts American families.”

REPUBLICANS SAY THEY’RE HOPING MANCHIN WON’T CAVE.

“This America does not want and does not need.”

