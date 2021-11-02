CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

How Alzheimer’s disease becomes worse in the brain

By The Conversation
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0coDD6_0ckgyN9600
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia affect more than 55 million people worldwide. But the development of effective treatments and cures is progressing slowly.

To some extent, this is because we still don’t understand enough about what causes the disease and drives its progression.

Myself and my colleagues’ most recent work, published in Science Advances, presents a new approach using ideas from other areas of science to analyse data from Alzheimer’s patients.

In this way, we’ve been able to build a better understanding of the processes that control the progression of Alzheimer’s disease in the brain.

By way of background, in Alzheimer’s disease and many other neurodegenerative diseases, like Parkinson’s disease, proteins that are normally part of healthy brain cells start sticking together in microscopic clumps.

These clumps of protein, called aggregates, form in patients’ brains, killing off brain cells and leading to symptoms such as memory loss.

As the number of aggregates increases, the disease worsens and eventually leads to death, often many years after the first mild symptoms.

Several processes likely contribute to the formation of aggregates, but scientists are yet to understand how aggregates form in detail, and which processes are the most important in controlling how quickly they form.

Research into Alzheimer’s disease often uses lab animals, such as mice, to mimic the human disease. This approach can be very useful for investigating specific aspects of the disease, such as the effect of genetic factors.

But it’s not a great model for the disease as a whole. This is partly because Alzheimer’s normally takes decades to develop in humans, and lab animals can only be studied over a much shorter timescale.

We’ve been in need of a way to understand the progression of Alzheimer’s disease in the brain using data directly from humans.

Until now, this has been difficult, firstly because the data from humans is much more limited than what we can obtain in lab animals (we can modify lab animals, but not humans).

It’s also been tricky because the mathematical models to combine and analyse different kinds of human data relevant in this context did not exist.

This is where our work comes in. Using an approach from physical chemistry called chemical kinetics, we were able to work out what happens at the microscopic level in the Alzheimer’s brain.

Chemical kinetics allows us to understand the way molecules interact with each other, and how quickly, without having to be able to zoom in and watch at the molecular level.

For example, we can work out how bleach destroys coloured molecules simply by looking at how quickly a stain disappears when bleach is applied.

With Alzheimer’s disease, it’s much more complex, but we’ve been able to apply the same ideas to determine how aggregates form in an Alzheimer’s brain.

Over more than ten years, we’ve used chemical kinetics in increasingly complex systems, starting in a test tube.

Our new study represents the first time we’ve been able to apply these methods to human data, such as from PET scans in patients living with Alzheimer’s, brain microscopy of patients who have died with the disease, and other measurement techniques.

The results

We found that the protein aggregates in brains of Alzheimer’s disease patients multiply exponentially, meaning one aggregate produces two aggregates after a certain period of time, which then, after the same amount of time has passed again, produce four aggregates, and so on.

As we’ve all experienced during the COVID pandemic, exponential growth can appear deceptively slow at first, and then result in a seemingly sudden increase.

In Alzheimer’s disease, this explains why patients experience no symptoms or mild symptoms while aggregates initially build up, followed by much more rapid progression and worsening of symptoms.

One encouraging finding from our work is that the human brain is actually quite good at slowing down the multiplication of aggregates. We found it takes around five years to double the amount of aggregates, which is over ten times longer than in lab animals or the test tube.

The reason for this likely relates to many factors, such as the presence of molecules that slow down different steps of aggregation in the brain. It’s all part of our ongoing research.

Another process scientists are very interested in is the spreading of aggregates from one region of the brain to another.

We also investigated how important this process is in driving the progression of disease and found, surprisingly, that it appears to have little effect on the speed of progression.

While spreading may influence the location of the initial aggregates to some degree, we found the main factor that controls the speed of progression is the multiplication of aggregates in individual brain regions.

We can think about this by returning to COVID-19. Stopping travel between countries is not a particularly effective way to stem cases when there are already significant numbers of infected people in the original country.

We found that, in the same way, stopping spreading of aggregates between brain regions is unlikely to help slow down Alzheimer’s once it’s started.

Targeting the multiplication of aggregates in individual regions of the brain is likely to be a more promising strategy.

We might one day be able to harness this approach to slow down the disease and give patients several more years of healthy life.

Written by Georg Meisl. From The Conversation.

If you care about Alzheimer’s disease, please read studies about VR may detect early signs of Alzheimer’s disease and findings of this stroke drug may help prevent Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information about Alzheimer’s disease, please see recent studies about new method to detect early-stage Alzheimer’s disease and results showing that new Alzheimer drug passes an important test.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

This supplement could keep dementia at bay

Dementia—a condition involving the extreme loss of cognitive function—is caused by a variety of disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia mainly affects older people, and so far, simple and effective strategies for preventing this condition have remained elusive. In a new study from the National Institutes for Quantum Sciences and Technology,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

If You Forget These 5 Things, You May Have Dementia

You've likely heard that memory loss can be an early symptom of dementia. But according to experts, forgetting certain things is especially indicative of the disease. If you can't remember these five things, it could be a sign of dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Brain Regions#Human Brain#Alzheimer#Data Aggregation#Science Advances
studyfinds.org

Parkinson’s disease risk linked to one personality trait

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — People with a particular personality type may be more prone to developing Parkinson’s disease, a recent study reveals. Researchers from the Florida State University College of Medicine discovered a link between neuroticism, a personality trait that causes unpleasant emotions such as rage, irritability, anxiety, self-consciousness, and even emotional instability, and the progressive neurological disorder.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This With Your Eyes, It Could Be the First Sign of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable disease whose symptoms both vary greatly from patient to patient, and are easy to miss. The long-lasting illness affects more than 900,000 people in the United States, according to the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation, and symptoms tend to worsen over time. That's why it's important to get an early MS diagnosis, and the key is knowing the warning signs. Though each patient's case is different, there are certain common indications of MS that often show up at the beginning, one of which affects your eyes. Research shows that half of MS patients experience it, and it's the first sign in 20 percent of people with the disease. Read on to know what you should look out for.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

10 Unusual Symptoms of Rheumatoid Arthritis

When you think of rheumatoid arthritis, you usually think of things like swollen, painful joints. But there’s a lot more to rheumatoid arthritis — and some of it may surprise you. In this article, we take a look at some of the more unusual symptoms that can be associated with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Doing This With Your Fingers May Be an Early Parkinson's Sign, Says Mayo Clinic

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects motor coordination. And while the symptoms of PD can become debilitating for certain patients, they often begin gradually, with only subtle signs that something is amiss. That's exactly why knowing the signs of Parkinson's is so essential. By recognizing certain symptoms that can easily fly under the radar, you can develop a treatment plan that will preserve your quality of life in a timely manner. Read on to find out which symptom of Parkinson's you can't afford to miss and what to do if you notice this red flag.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Anniston Star

Dr. Bridget Gibson: Kidney disease risks, symptoms and prevention

Your kidneys are bean-shaped organs about the size of a closed fist, located on either side of the spine near the middle of the back. Kidneys function as your body’s treatment plant, processing up to 200 quarts of blood each day and removing about one to two quarts of waste products in urine. Keeping your kidneys healthy is very important to overall health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Bangor Daily News

She thought she had Alzheimer’s, but it was really sleep apnea

Just before she turned 65, about 13 years ago, Donna Beveridge began to notice that she was forgetting things and often felt overwhelmed with details that never used to bother her. She made a list of everything she was observing about herself and presented it to her primary care doctor, who referred her to a memory clinic for comprehensive testing followed by an appointment with a neurologist.
HEALTH
EatThis

Eating This One Type of Food Could Slash Your Alzheimer's Risk, New Study Finds

Over six million people in the U.S. have Alzheimer's disease, a progressive form of dementia that can lead to severe memory loss and, in many cases, the inability to care for oneself as the disease progresses. According to the Alzheimer's Association's "Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures" report, one in nine adults 65 and older has Alzheimer's disease, with cases predicted to double by 2050. While there is currently no cure for Alzheimer's, new research suggests that eating a particular type of food may be able to help reduce your risk of developing the condition in the first place.
HEALTH
Woman's World

Regularly Having This Late Afternoon Problem Could Be a Sign of Dementia

It’s common for all of us to start having some trouble with our memory as we age. That’s just a part of getting older! However, if you begin noticing that you’re getting more confused than usual in the later afternoon or early evening on a regular basis, it may be time to talk to your doctor. You could be struggling with a phenomenon called sundowning, which may be a symptom of dementia.
MENTAL HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

How To Tell Whether Your Liver Is Damaged

The liver is an unheralded organ, one not too many people talk about—but its importance can’t be overstated. The liver controls many processes in your body, including digestion, metabolism, and detoxification. When your liver is functioning properly, it’s able to function more efficiently—meaning you’ll lose less weight, gain more energy, and recover from illness more quickly. When your liver is not functioning properly, it can be affected by a variety of health problems including obesity, diabetes, kidney disease, and high blood pressure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
Best Life

10 Early Warning Signs of Dementia Experts Want You to Know

As you get older, just like your physical body starts to slow down and become less able to perform the way it did in your younger years, so too does your mind. Memories may become a bit foggier, recall may become a bit slower, and you generally may notice you're just not as mentally sharp as you once were. Oftentimes this is perfectly normal—a natural part of the aging process. However, frequent and pronounced inability to remember things or perform easy tasks may be a sign of dementia, which the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) defines as the "impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities." Read on to discover the early dementia warning signs that doctors, researchers, and other experts want you to know.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

98K+
Followers
6K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy