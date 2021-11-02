Surf Club Season is Here

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thousands of runners geared up Sunday to participate in the 2021 L.A. Marathon. The new “Stadium to the Stars” was expected to have runners end in Century City, as opposed to the Santa Monica Pier. The marathon was delayed twice this year. Initially scheduled for March, it was moved to the Fall, resulting in cooler temperatures. Some runners, however, expressed concern over the new course. “It’s the worst. The best part of the course were the last three miles were straight downhill. You end on Ocean Boulevard at the Santa Monica Pier. It’s glorious. You’ve got people on the sides, you have the ocean. And it’s downhill,” said one runner. “If you look at the course, you look at the elevation, you turn around, you go uphill in Century City and then there is no downhill.” “I think it’s okay,” said another runner. “Santa Monica is a madhouse. Hopefully this will make it a little less congestion at the end.” Motorists were urged to plan ahead as the marathon’s street closures were anticipated to cause backups in other parts of Los Angeles. To see course closures, click here.. For street closures, click here. For freeway closures, click here..

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO