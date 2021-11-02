CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa deer appear to be catching COVID from humans, then spreading it to each other, study says

Ames Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus appears to have infected many of Iowa’s deer, posing risks the virus could mutate in the animals and then re-enter the human population in an altered version, a new study says. “Our results suggest that deer have the potential to emerge as a major reservoir host” for...

www.amestrib.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
