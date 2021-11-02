CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

App becomes first legal sports betting outlet in Florida

By Alex Howard
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iq8y5_0ckgu4Ji00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – For the first time ever, you can now bet on sports from your phone in Florida. The Hardrock Sportsbook App is now the only way to legally gamble on sporting events in the State of Florida, a highly anticipated event expected to bring billions to the state.

Sally Majestic, the general manager for the Buffalo Chips Restaurant and Sports Bar in Bonita Springs, said she thinks this will add to the sports experience at Buffalo Chips, which is packed with fans every NFL Sunday.

“Betting and sports go together,” Majestic said. “People just love it. I think it’s fantastic. It just added so much, people talking and getting involved with each other. Who did you take, its a very cool idea.”

That idea started on Monday, with what the Seminole Casino called a “Soft Launch” of Sports betting through their app. Legalized in May, this kind of gambling is expected to bring billions of revenue into the state of Florida.

Despite ongoing legal challenges, for now, the app is the only place where you can place a bet on a match, with in-casino gambling expected soon.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
lineups.com

Wyoming and South Dakota Have Successful First Months with Legal Sports Betting

September was an eventful month in the world of sports betting for several reasons, but somewhat lost in the shuffle was the launch of sports betting in two small but powerful neighboring states in Wyoming and South Dakota. We now have reports on the betting handle and revenue these states experienced last month, and early returns are very positive. With sports bettors letting it fly in the North Central region of the US, let’s look at September’s numbers in Wyoming and South Dakota.
WYOMING STATE
legalsportsreport.com

Seminole Sign Florida Sports Betting Partners Under Hard Rock

Courts still have not decided if mobile sports betting in Florida will be legal but the Seminole Tribe is pushing forward. The tribe announced Thursday five pari-mutuel partners that will market the Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app:. Hialeah Park Casino. Ocala Gainesville Poker. Palm Beach Kennel Club. Tampa Bay Downs.
GAMBLING
WWL

Louisiana's first sports betting licenses issued

NEW ORLEANS — Four Louisiana casinos will be able to start taking sports bets on Sunday, October 31 at 12:01 a.m. according to The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate. Those four casinos are Harrah’s in New Orleans, Boomtown Casino in Harvey, L’Auberge Baton Rouge, and Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City.
LOUISIANA STATE
ELON University

In My Words: Why North Carolina should legalize sports betting

Americans in 21 states have legally wagered over $65 billion on sports since the Supreme Court lifted the ban on sports betting three years ago. But none of that money has been bet by North Carolinians, despite the state’s well-known zeal for sports. The North Carolina Senate has moved to...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Buffalo Chips#The Seminole Casino
ABC Action News

Sports betting in Florida goes live with Hard Rock Sportsbook app

Sports betting is officially live in Florida. The Hard Rock Sportsbook app is up and running, allowing users to legally place bets on sporting events in the state. Through the app, bettors can wager on game lines, spreads, futures, player props and more. There are three lawsuits challenging the state’s...
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Caesars Sportsbook app is live, but Louisiana online sports betting is not

Despite having no firm date for the launch of Louisiana online sports betting, Caesars announced its sportsbook app is now live in the state. The Caesars Sportsbook app is now officially available for download in the state and customers can register and deposit funds into personal accounts. Caesars Sportsbook. Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Proposal Filed to Legalize Sports Betting in Missouri

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2018, file photo, employees prepare to take bets moments before the new sports book at the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City, N.J., opened. Most of the states that moved quickly to legalize sports betting after a Supreme Court decision last year are still waiting for the expected payoff. Only New Jersey and Delaware saw the tax revenue to their state budgets meet projections. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)
MISSOURI STATE
Florida Phoenix

Game on: Seminole Tribe launches first legalized sports betting in FL history

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Just hours ahead of a Monday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs, Hard Rock Sportsbook launched Florida’s first legalized sports betting operations on Monday, announcing on its website “Game On, Florida.” It marks the first time in Florida’s history that sports betting is offered statewide and under the […] The post Game on: Seminole Tribe launches first legalized sports betting in FL history appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Sports
Tampa Bay Times

Betting on sports in Florida just got as easy as ordering a pizza

ST. PETERSBURG — The casino is now open. All day, every day, on your phone. You want to bet on a Lightning game? That’s totally legit today. You like the odds of the Bucs winning back-to-back Super Bowls? Just download the app. You want to put some money down on a Korean baseball game or a Premier League soccer game? You can do that while stopped at a traffic light.
FLORIDA STATE
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Sports betting is now legal in Louisiana, here’s what this means for East Texans

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KETK) – Over the past few years the sports betting industry has exploded. Louisiana is now the 29th state to allow sports betting. It’s gotten so big, you can find sports betting information on most sports channels, on the radio and online. “Just seeing the joy that it brings to these that have […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WEAR

Floridians can legally bet on their first NFL game Thursday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- For the first time, Floridians will be able to place legal sports bets on a NFL game Thursday night, thanks to the recent launch of the Seminole Tribe’s new sports betting app. The Seminole Tribe’s app is the only legal avenue for Floridians to gamble on sports,...
GAMBLING
National football post

More delays in legalizing sports betting in Ohio

Residents of Ohio will need to continue to cross state lines to bet on sports for the foreseeable future. Negotiations on the legalization of sports betting Ohio are either progressing slowly or at a standstill depending on who you talk to. Ohio Senator Kirk Schurig told local media late last week that meetings between key members of the State Senate and the state House of Representatives were happening last week.
OHIO STATE
pensacolavoice.com

Why Florida’s Sports Betting Launch Faces A One-Month Delay

With the expansion of online platforms where people can gamble and a huge increase in popularity of this type of entertainment, many countries decided to bring new laws and regulate this market so they can implement a taxation system and prevent fraud. While many countries are more progressive and allow...
FLORIDA STATE
legalsportsreport.com

Challenge To Florida Sports Betting Compact Gets More Briefs

The Seminole Tribe of Florida made headlines this week when their Hard Rock Digital partners quietly launched sports betting. Their sports betting app is now live in the Sunshine State. The launch came as a surprise only because of a document filed in the D.C.-based litigation challenging the validity of the Compact.
FLORIDA STATE
Maryland Reporter

Legal sports betting further delayed in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The state’s Sports Wagering Applicant Review Commission delayed a vote to award sports betting licenses to five Maryland casinos on Wednesday, despite the governor urging the commission to proceed more quickly. Members of the commission met for more than two hours in closed session, then said in...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy