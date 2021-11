HUNTINGTON — Izaiah Steury would like to finish first one more time in cross country for Angola, and he made sure he’ll have that chance Saturday. The Notre Dame recruit won the New Haven Semi-State in a meet record time of 15:09.2 at the Huntington University course Saturday, assuring that he’ll have a chance to defend his state title next weekend at Terre Haute.

HUNTINGTON, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO