BuckeyeThon this Saturday and Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The annual BuckeyeThon dance marathon at Ohio State University has moved to this weekend.

BuckeyeThon is the largest student-run philanthropy in the state of Ohio, and it helps children who are fighting cancer, blood disorders, and other pediatric illnesses, according to a media release from the organization.

For the 2020 fundraising year, BuckeyeThon raised $2.2 million and had more than 3,800 students participate. Since its founding, BuckeyeThon has raised more than $12 million for Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the media release said.

The group’s largest event is the dance marathon, which will be at Ohio State University’s Recreation and Physical Activity Center (RPAC) at 337 Annie and John Glenn Avenue this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6-7.

Schedule:

The Dance Marathon is split into two shifts: One 12-hour shift and one 9-hour shift:

7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, through 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021

Opening Ceremonies

7 p.m. – Open Ceremonies Begin

7:45 p.m. – Dancing begins in the Tom W. Davis Gym

Location: Recreation and Physical Activity Center (RPAC) – 337 Annie & John Glenn Avenue, Columbus, OH 43210

Sunday, November 7, 2021

Closing Ceremonies

5 p.m. – Closing Ceremonies Begin

5:45 p.m. – Total amount raised will be revealed

