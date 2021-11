(WJHL) – November marks Diabetes Awareness Month, during which we make time to learn more about a disease affecting millions of people in the country.

Dr. Arthur Belanger, a podiatrist at Holston Medical Group, tells Daytime Tri-Cities why foot care is crucial for everyone, but especially people living with diabetes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.