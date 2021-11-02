CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

African American church in St. Landry Parish sets reopening date two years after it was destroyed by arsonist

By Alece Courville
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ADAQG_0ckgrdkj00

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) –The rebuilding process is nearly complete for Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in the same spot the old church stood for over 100 years before an arsonist destroyed it two years ago.

Rev. Gerald Toussaint and his congregation watched as their church burned to the ground.

And now, two years later they are only weeks away from opening their doors once again.

“Everything we’ve been through, COVID and everything happening in the world, we see a bright side.” Toussaint said.

The rebuilding process is nearly complete for the church that stood on Highway 182 in Opelousas for over 100 years.

“Compared to two years ago, moral is good, the people are excited.”

In April, 2019, 23-year-old Holden Matthews set fire to the church along with two other predominantly African American churches.

“I can’t get God to forgive me, unless I forgive someone else.” Toussaint said.

He tells News 10 that help in the rebuilding process came from all 50 states along with 20 different countries.

“Our lights are on, water is on. We are getting closer.”

State Fire Marshal investigating St. Landry Parish church fires as suspicious

Toussaint says the last two years have been difficult without a church to keep the congregation together but they found other means to stay connected.

“It’s hard when you don’t have something to keep people together, but modern technology helped us keep fellowship with one another.”

Community members and church members react to arrest in connection to church fires

Reverend Toussaint says the bigger projects inside the church are complete with just minor touch ups left to do.

He says weather depending the church doors should open in just a matter of weeks.

Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office to hold press conference on church fire investigation

“We have already talked about making sure people are safe and secure. temperatures checks and everything we have to do to bring as many members into the sanctuary.”


For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 1

Related
News On 6

Hundreds Observe Day Of The Dead At St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church

Despite some cold and rain, a good crowd came out to observe Day of The Dead at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church on Tuesday. The Day of the Dead holds deep significance in Mexican and some Latin American communities as a time to remember family and friends who died. "Today...
RELIGION
WDSU

'A big camping trip': St. Charles Parish family lives in tents after Ida destroys home

PARADIS, La. — The Nazio Family's property looks more like a camp these days. Tents serve as bedrooms. A popup canopy is the makeshift living room. A firepit is the kitchen. "They look at it as a big camping trip," Hypolite Nazio said of his three children, ages 10, 15 and 15. "If I weren't an outdoorsman, I don't think I could've thought up something like this."
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Teachers say they may leave school district after St. Landry Parish superintendent’s contract extended

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) –Teachers in St. Landry Parish say they may be finding new jobs in other school districts. This comes after the school board voted to extend the superintendent’s contract Thursday night. Many educators in the parish showed up to voice their concerns about the superintendent, but ultimately, they say their concerns […]
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Opelousas, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
County
Saint Landry Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
Saint Landry Parish, LA
Society
KFVS12

St. Mary church helping community after tornado

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Volunteers at a church are stepping up to help after an EF2 tornado moved through Coffman, St. Mary and then Chester, Ill. Members of Trinity Baptist Church opened their doors for those impacted by the storms. Volunteers served breakfast, lunch and dinner to those...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
WHSV

Congregation explores options for future after fire destroys church

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After a fire on Friday destroyed much of the church building, a congregation says they are sticking together and will continue to meet. Sherando United Methodist Church leaders say they have had so many community members reach out, offering money or a helping hand. They say they’re heartbroken, but that won’t stop them from gathering for service.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parish Church#African American#Missionary#Covid#Holden#State Fire Marshal
wbrz.com

St. Landry Parish wreck kills 19-year-old driver, State Police say

ST. LANDRY PARISH - A 19-year-old from Opelousas was killed Monday afternoon in a wreck on US Highway 167, Louisiana State Police say. According to State Troopers, India Faith Young was driving a 2000 Toyota Avalon north on US 167 near Bellridge Road in St. Landry Parish when her Toyota ran off the road, veered right, and hit a culvert.
LOUISIANA STATE
wtoc.com

St. Paul C.M.E. Church celebrates 150 years of worship in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Area and national black church leaders gathered today in Savannah to celebrate a milestone anniversary for the St. Paul C.M.E. Church. The historically black church was founded 150 years ago this month. It was a full house inside the Tiger Arena around noon at Savannah State...
SAVANNAH, GA
KLFY News 10

4-year-old among two dead in Acadia Parish crash

Acadia Parish, La. (KLFY)  State Police has confirmed two fatalities in a vehicle crash Saturday night in Acadia Parish. It happened around 10 p.m. on La. Hwy. 367 near La. Hwy. 1106, police said. 49-year-old Stacy Lemoine Stevens of Eunice and 4-year-old George Ardoin of Mamou died in the crash, police said. An initial investigation […]
ACADIA PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
vermontcatholic.org

St. Agnes Church in Leicester closes after poignant final Mass

One hundred and forty years after the laying of the cornerstone of St. Agnes Church in Leicester, church members attended the last Mass to be celebrated there. The date for the Oct. 23 Mass was chosen to coincide with the anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone on Oct. 23, 1881.
RELIGION
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

3K+
Followers
900
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy