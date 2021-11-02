CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

New Survey Says Mental Health Is North Texas Parents’ Top Concern For Their Children

By Caroline Vandergriff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gEU5m_0ckgrcs000

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas parents say mental health is their top concern for their children right now, according to results of a survey from the Center for Children’s Health, which is led by Cook Children’s.

Researchers say it’s clear the COVID-19 pandemic has added a considerable amount of stress for families.

Half of all children, ages 6 to 17, have a caregiver who is concerned that the pandemic will have a negative impact on both their education and their mental health.

“There’s an increase in children that are being diagnosed or have been told by a healthcare provider that they have anxiety and depression, so we’re seeing these issues increase with children, and then also just the ability of children not being able to get the health care services that they needed,” said Becky Hale, the Director of Child Health Evaluation at the Center for Children’s Health.

The data shows an increase in children who have gone without the medical, dental, or mental health care they need.

Parents say the number one reason they haven’t been able to get those appointments is because of the pandemic.

“But also, insurance doesn’t necessarily cover some of the services that they need, and I’d say that also sometimes the services just aren’t provided in the family’s particular area,” Hale said.

The amount of parents who say they are coping well is declining too.

More than 5,000 families took part in the 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment.

It’s been conducted every three years since 2009.

“After we weighed that data, it’s able to represent the population of around 1.2 million children living in our eight-county service area,” said Blair Williams, a community health analyst at the Center for Children’s Health.

In the coming months, the Center for Children’s Health plans to use this data to work with community partners to address some of these issues.

They believe that will include increasing access to care, and putting a stronger focus on mental health – for both the children and their parents.

“Some action steps that we’ve seen from the data when we’ve kind of dug in a little bit further are around increasing nutritious meals or active physical activity for children and families, connecting children to a medical home, providing insurance coverage,” said Hale.

Their main message to families – they hear their concerns and help is on the way.

Comments / 1

Related
Healthline

People with Anxiety and Depression May Need a COVID-19 Booster Shot

Given their increased risk, people with severe mental illness are also eligible to receive a booster shot for COVID-19. consistently points to a strong mind-body connection. in the United States (51.5 million) lived with a mental illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added mental health disorders, including...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Caution urged before vaccinating kids under 12 against COVID-19

Any decision to vaccinate all children under 12 years of age against COVID-19 must be done with due caution, considering in detail the risk and benefits, according to a new review by international pediatric vaccine experts. The review, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and the University of...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Community Health#Mental Health Care#Child Health#Cook Children
YourErie

Counselors see mental health crisis among children in Erie

The nations top pediatricians have declared a national emergency when it comes to the mental health of children. They say that cases that were already going up have soared since the pandemic. Several psychiatrists in Erie are also seeing the trend. As it is reported, they are alerting parents and caregivers to keep tabs on […]
ERIE, PA
hamburgreporter.com

Survey highlights pandemic’s effects on mental, physical health in rural Iowa

The pandemic has taken a steep toll on mental health in many of Iowa’s rural communities, according to survey data gathered by an Iowa State University rural sociologist. The pandemic strained the mental health and personal relationships of many rural Iowans, while residents in larger towns tended to report physical health and economic challenges with greater frequency, according to the survey data collected between December 2020 and February 2021. The results illustrate how the pandemic impacted communities in different ways and can inform how public policies are constructed to address these challenges, said David Peters, a professor of sociology at Iowa State University who led the survey effort.
IOWA STATE
MedicalXpress

Children with mental health problems at increased risk for mental disorders as adults

Children with mental health problems were at increased risk of developing a mental disorder as an adult, a new systematic review has found. The research led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and published in Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews, found prevention and early intervention should be targeted at primary school age children and those who are experiencing symptoms rather than waiting for a diagnosis.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
CBS DFW

Local Parents Report Little To No Side Effects From Children’s COVID Vaccine

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 5,200 Texans children have received a COVID vaccine within three days of one becoming available to kids between the ages of 5 and 11. It’s still too early for any data on the impact outside of reports from clinical trials, but the stories shared by parents so far have been positive. Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine appears to leave kids with a sore arm or leg, depending on where they choose to get the injection, but parents report they’re not seeing any other issues. Julie Jennings eagerly grabbed up the first appointment Thursday at her pediatric practice’s Mesquite clinic. Her two...
PLANO, TX
Slate

My Parents Are Convinced That My Recent Mental Health Crisis Was Their Fault

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. When I was a child of about 11, my mother took me to the doctor’s office for a physical. I insisted that I receive the physical alone since I was embarrassed for my mother to be in the room as I was getting older. That day my normal physician, a nice older lady of around 60, was apparently out so a substitute physician, a much younger woman, performed the physical instead. During our time alone, she molested me. At the time, I said nothing to my mother or father partly because I didn’t really understand what had happened to me. This experience greatly affected how I felt around girls my age and older. I became incredibly uncomfortable being alone with almost any girl or woman who wasn’t family, even some female friends that I had known for many years, were difficult to be around. It also made dating almost impossible as I got older. Time went on and I mostly adapted to avoiding uncomfortable situations in school and later my professional life.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KREX

Colorado Health Institute releases a survey that outlines how Coloradans have been impacted by COVID-19

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo — COVID-19 threw all of us a curveball. The survey covered adapting to new work environments, caring for our loved ones, and keeping our mental health strong. Researchers say the survey allows health officials to measure the state’s health progress. Michele Lueck, President and CEO of Colorado Health Institute, says, “no better […]
COLORADO STATE
malheurenterprise.com

CHILDREN IN CRISIS: Mental health, addiction care falling short for distressed children

The Weirich family in Maryland in 2015 before they moved to Oregon. From left: Grace, Maggie, Angela, Eli, Maya and Kati. (Angela Weirich) EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a four-part series on the problems facing children’s mental health care providers in Oregon. Deputy Editor Lynne Terry interviewed more than a dozen providers, parents and state officials and reviewed state records. For anyone needing immediate help, call the Lines for Life for youth at 877-968-8491 or seek help in a nearby emergency room.
KIDS
WISH-TV

Pandemic sparks doctors to coin new mental health disorder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Americans are suffering from mental health disorders of all types as we head into year two of the pandemic– anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. The continued suffering has led doctors to coin a new term for the declining mental health across the nation, specifically as it...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma implements new mental health crisis transportation

Okla. — Oklahoma has taken a significant step to change the way they address the mental health crisis. Beginning Nov. 1, legislation that passed last spring will grant the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) the ability to transport people experiencing a mental health emergency. This new law will allow for alternative transportation options, rather than with law enforcement officers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
MyWabashValley.com

Providing mental health help to students and children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Mental health experts say mental health has always been a problem in children but the pandemic exacerbated those issues, especially in children. Just like many people students and children sometimes deal with the struggles of mental health. Those issues can stem from different things such...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
KRDO News Channel 13

Health officials give advice for parents with hesitancy about COVID-19 vaccine

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- This week, vaccines are becoming available for kids ages 5-11 in Southern Colorado, but according to a vaccine monitoring survey by the Kaiser Foundation, many parents would rather wait than get their kids vaccinated right away. "It’s completely understandable. Being a parent myself and having two children that are of age now The post Health officials give advice for parents with hesitancy about COVID-19 vaccine appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
83K+
Followers
16K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy