The Tuten Brothers perform new single ‘There She Is’ live ahead of release

By Pablo Chacon Jr., Tammy Chan
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

Rising country duo The Tuten Brothers joined us live with a premiere performance of their brand new single “There She Is” ahead of its release. They also shared what it’s like working together as real brothers and what’s next for them.

Their new single “There She Is” drops Friday, Nov. 5.

Follow them on Instagram or visit their website to stay updated on their music journey.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Nov. 2, 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

