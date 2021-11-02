CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando, MS

UPDATE: FBI investigating chase that landed Hernando Police in a lawsuit

By April Thompson
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48npDo_0ckgrGe800

UPDATE: The FBI has opened an investigation into this case, the Hernando Police Chief said Thursday.

Chief Scott Worsham said someone filed a complaint with the U.S. Attorney’s office about this case. The U.S. Attorney contacted the local FBI office, which is now investigating the matter.

Two officers have been put on desk duty, Worsham said. He did not identify the officers.

HERNANDO, Miss. ( WREG ) — It started as a chase last September. Hernando Police were hot on the heels of Adrian Hoyle, who they had pulled over.

Hoyle hit the gas when the officer went back to his patrol car. A chase ensued and went on for several minutes before Hoyle’s car crashed.

But it’s what happened next that has landed this case in court.

Police dash cam video shows the K-9 Police dog pounce on Hoyle after he exits his wrecked-out car.

Hoyle’s lawyer says Hernando Police Officer Lynn Brown deployed his assigned K-9 to attack Hoyle, when he was completely defenseless and compliant.

He says Brown and other officers began to physically attack and assault Hoyle with their feet and fists, even kicking him while he was handcuffed, with another officer standing on his back, wiping his feet on Hoyle’s body like it was a floor mat.

According to the lawsuit, Hoyle suffered dog bites and flesh wounds and was taken by squad car to the hospital and not by ambulance, which is customary procedure.

Court obtained photos that show some of his injuries. It says Hoyle had to get eight sutures to the chest and torso from the dog bites and tearing wounds.

Officer Lynn Brown is specifically named in the $10 million lawsuit for using excessive force and causing bodily injury without due process.

The Hernando Department is included for failing to enforce policy and procedures and turning a blind eye to the actions of Officer Brown, and constitutional rights violations of other officers.

Woman shot 7 times; husband out on bond

But the attorney for Hernando Police is asking to have Hoyle’s case thrown out though, calling it misleading and a total sham.

In a motion to dismiss the case, the attorney says Hoyle omits to mention he admitted stealing the car he was in, ran a light and led police on an eight-minute erratic chase, only stopping after he lost control and rammed into two police vehicles.

But Hoyle’s lawsuit isn’t the only one involving the same Hernando officer.

Linda White’s son, Jesse White, and his best friend, Kristopher Ford, were killed along Highway 51 in 2019 when Officer Brown continued to chase them.

Linda White, and Kristopher Ford’s mother, have also sued Hernando Police and Officer Brown.

“I want is justice for my son. That’s all I all I want,” said Linda White.

The two young men were pulled over on Highway 51 for a car tag violation when they started to flee.
The suit says Brown wasn’t the officer who pulled them over, but heard the call and got in on the car chase even when dispatch called officers to back off the pursuit for safety reasons.

The car the men were in flipped, killing both of them. Our camera caught video of what the mangled car looked like afterwards.

Despite the chase being terminated, the suit says Officer Brown attempted a tactical vehicle intervention without regard to the number of passengers in the vehicle. The City of Hernando and Police Chief Scott Worsham determined Brown acted in compliance with policy with respect to the use of force against the men.

“And the back of the car, he bumped the car. You could see it. The evidence is there and when he bumped the car he sent it over the bank. I think he needs to be off the force because he is hurting other folks. He is not helping, he is hurting,” said Linda White.

Legal action involving Brown even goes back to his time at the Horn Lake Police Department. WREG found another lawsuit from 2013 that says Brown used his K-9 dog to attack a suspect.

The suit says Jacob Cooper, who was first fleeing police, had basically surrendered and was no longer a threat when Officer Brown gave the command for the K-9 Sunny to “bite him.”

While Cooper pleaded to “please get the dog,” the suit says Brown allowed the K-9 to attack for several minutes even after Cooper was handcuffed.

It says the K9 ripped into Cooper’s lower calf, tearing away flesh, muscle and tissue, causing multiple surgeries and skin grafts.

WREG tried to get Hernando Police to talk about their policies and excessive force complaints. The Hernando Police Chief sent us a statement saying:

“Due to this incident being an ongoing legal matter, I cannot comment to any specifics of this case. However, we do look forward to the day in which we get to tell our side of the story.”

But those who say they were wronged by Hernando police are seeking their justice in court.

“It’s not police policy to do these things that he is doing,” said White.

That 2013 case involving the K-9 attack was appealed and later settled. The other two cases are still pending.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Jackson police officer injured after crash on I-220

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police officer was injured during a crash overnight. Police Chief James Davis said the officer hit something on I-220 around midnight and ran off the road. The officer was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) with minor injuries. The officer has been released from the hospital.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old Natchez boy

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing Child Alert for a 16-year-old Natchez boy. Investigators said Javari M. Blanton was last seen on Monday, November 8 before school in Vidalia, Louisiana. They said he has not returned to his Natchez home. Blanton was last seen in a white Nissan […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hernando, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hernando, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Hinds County Sheriff candidates face-off in debate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler and Captain Tyree Jones debated Thursday night at Jackson State University (JSU) ahead of the runoff on November 23, 2021. One of the issues that was discussed was gun violence. “We have a lot of people that have committed heinous crimes in our communities, and […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Missing: Angela Freeman last seen in Petal 28 years ago

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A movement on a 28-year-old missing persons investigation out of Perry County rests in the hands of the district attorney. The sheriff said his portion on the investigation is complete, but the district attorney isn’t convinced. “When you have a missing loved one and you want answers and you don’t […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Missing: Daffany Tullos last seen in Jackson in 1988

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Daffany Tullos, 7, lived on Azalea Circle in Jackson with her grandparents. On July 26, 1988, she left this home after getting into an argument with her mother over some fish sticks between 7:00 and 8:00 that night. Panic begin to set in as the night went on, and Daffany couldn’t […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda White
WJTV 12

Possible arsenic poisoning investigated in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in Kossuth, Mississippi, in Alcorn County, are wondering how a well-known and respected resident reportedly ended up with arsenic poisoning. Scott Benjamin says his brother Brett became ill in August after getting his COVID vaccination. “Oh, he’s a great guy,” said Kossuth resident Greg Mitchell. “Everybody likes him. Don’t know anybody that […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man shot in the leg during domestic dispute in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a man was shot in the leg by his girlfriend during an argument. The shooting happened Wednesday night on Culbertson Avenue near Ellis Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Police said the suspect was taken to police headquarters and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested in separate fraud, embezzlement cases in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White announced two people were arrested in Hinds County in separate cases. According to White, former Hinds County employee Marketa Graham was arrested after being indicted for fraud. Special Agents also arrested Chris Smith, former Mississippi Board of Animal Health Director of Accounting and Finance, […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Police Dog#Hernando Police#The Hernando Department
WJTV 12

Vicksburg woman indicted for manslaughter in 2020 homicide

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg woman has been indicted on a manslaughter charge for allegedly shooting and killing a man at Oyo Hotel in June 2020. The Vicksburg Post reported the Warren County Grand Jury indicted Cassondra Jones. She’s accused of killing 23-year-old Quinterrious McCoy at the hotel on Saturday, June 27, 2020. The […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Property manager pleads guilty to fraud in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A property manager pled guilty to bank fraud on Wednesday, November 11 and now faces up to 30 years in federal prison. According to court documents, David Luke Lane, 78, used his position as a property manager to defraud several Homeowners Associations (HOAs) and Community Bank of Mississippi.  He entered into contracts […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Drawing held for WJTV 12 News Hinds County Sheriff Debate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A drawing was held at the WJTV 12 News studio to draw the names to determine who would get the first question in the Hinds County Sheriff Debate, as well as where the candidates would stand. Interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler will have the first question of the debate, while […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJTV 12

Biloxi schools increase security after another weapon found

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Students at a high school on the Mississippi Gulf Coast are seeing more security after three guns were found on school grounds in the past three weeks. Superintendent Marcus Boudreaux notified parents of students at Biloxi High earlier this week that a third gun was found on a student. As a […]
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted: Search continues for GSU homecoming shooter, Jatavious “Rabbit” Carroll

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Homecoming week 2021 for Grambling State University turned into a nightmare and certainly one that will never be forgotten. During the university’s celebration, two shootings occurred that took the life of two people and injuring several others. Authorities are still searching for Jatavious “Rabbit” Carroll, 18 of Delhi. Carroll is the suspect […]
GRAMBLING, LA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy