Church in Delhi raises funds to rebuild their gym destroyed by the 2021 winter storm

By Vallery Maravi
 4 days ago

DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Members of the Newton Baptist Church say the 2021 snow storm may have caused the building to collapse but not their church. Now members hope to raise funds to rebuild their gym.  “There were definitely tears when we saw that our building went down, but our church didn’t go down, just […]

