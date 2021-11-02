Church in Delhi raises funds to rebuild their gym destroyed by the 2021 winter storm

For more than 50 years, our amazing readers have sustained our work through subscriptions and donations. Fundraising is a fact of life for most nonprofits. Those of you who get hit up for donations for a multitude of causes every time you turn around might see it as a rather grim and wearisome one. Indeed, asking folks to repeatedly open their wallets is the kind of chore most of us would rather avoid. But that’s not how High Country News’ FUNraising team rolls. Led by the ever-buoyant Alyssa Pinkerton, our director of philanthropy, its five members know how to have a good time while still bringing home the (free-range or vegan-style) bacon that nourishes our organization. In late August, Alyssa led team members on a camping retreat to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument to refresh their batteries and map out plans for the year ahead. Two days and nights of stargazing, hiking, rockhounding and general merriment (Of course we also made time for productive work!) reminded everyone why we enjoy raising money for HCN. “We get to really see the West in our travels and build friendships with fascinating and generous people,” says Alyssa. “What’s not fun about that?”

