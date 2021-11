We’ve already seen “flying” powerboats, catamarans and luxury yachts. Now, the ferry has been given wings. Boundary Layer Technologies has just unveiled a new fully electric ferry with foils that allow it to literally soar across the ocean. Electra, which is fittingly named after the Greek Goddess of the Sea Clouds, promises to be an eco-friendly ruler of the high seas. In fact, the Californian startup says she’s twice as fast as existing electric ferries and can travel double the distance. That’s all thanks to the company’s proprietary hydrofoil technology and podded propulsion system. In short, the foils lift the ferry up...

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO