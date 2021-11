My older teens HATE EVERYTHING. Everything is dumb to them and nothing is worth their precious time. You may not agree with me when I say that Halloween doesn't have an age cap. You don't turn 15 years old and then all of the sudden you aren't allowed to celebrate. You don't have to stop dressing in costumes when you turn 21 and there definitely isn't an age where you should be told you can't Trick-or-Treat. Sure, it may be weird if you are 54 years old, dressed as a ballerina, and begging for candy by yourself. But weird doesn't make it wrong. Mainly I'm referring to our youth with this story though.

IDAHO STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO