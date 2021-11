Kyle Busch did his semi-regular ripping of another driver Sunday afternoon in Martinsville, and in the process dropped a term that undoubtedly should not be used. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished second in the Xfinity 500 on Sunday, just one spot ahead of Brad Keselowski. After the race, Busch took umbrage with the Team Penske driver “drilling” him, which helped cause his second-place finish and, ultimately, force him to miss out on a spot in the Championship Four.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO