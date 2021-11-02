CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bruce Willis Wins Halloween 2021 with Unrecognizable Costume

By John Jamison
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Actor Bruce Willis has played plenty of costume-inspiring characters over the years. Hardly a Halloween goes by without at least a few Die Hard John McClane or Pulp Fiction Butch Coolidge sightings. So what did the man responsible for all of these timeless characters go with for his costume? Well, we’re...

outsider.com

Comments / 27

James Koloski
4d ago

He looks real good for his age. Looks so happy which im happy for him

Reply
13
Related
Showbiz411

In New D Movie Straight to Video, Bruce Willis Is Second-Billed to Former Soap Star Patrick Muldoon

The trashing of Bruce Willis’s legacy, whatever that was, continues apace. His latest is a D movie going straight to video and to airplanes called “Deadlocked.” Bruce, once the highest paid movie star in the world, now gets second billing to former soap star Patrick Muldoon. (Muldoon takes the place here of fill in the blank Frank Grillo, Chad Michael Murray, whatever younger failed soap star turned action hero is available. It’s the formula.)
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Deadlock Trailer Has Bruce Willis As the Crazy Villain

A Hero no more. Bruce Willis is a loony terrorist hell-bent on taking revenge on a small town in the action film Deadlock. And, it’ll be Patrick Muldoon who is there to stop him. Here’s the official synopsis for Deadlock:. Bruce Willis stars as Ron Whitlock, a wanted criminal leading...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scout Willis
Person
Emma Heming Willis
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Bruce Willis
Marconews.com

See exclusive photos of Heidi Klum's 2021 Halloween costume: 'I love the transformation process'

Heidi Klum's famous Halloween party isn't back yet, but the queen of Halloween is still reigning. "My fingers are crossed for 2022," Klum, 48, tells USA TODAY via email of her future hosting plans. "I love throwing my Halloween party and giving people an opportunity to really go all out and be creative. I feel like if you have a great imagination, you can create amazing costumes from random things you have at home."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beard
antiMUSIC

Don Broco Deliver 'Bruce Willis' Video

Don Broco have released their brand new video "Bruce Willis" and fittingly the clip features the band added to some of the star actor's most memorial screen moments. The track comes from the band's just released fourth studio new album, "Amazing Things", which is the follow up to their 2018 release, "Technology".
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AceShowbiz

Demi Moore's Daughter Scout Willis Strips Off in Racy Music Video

The middle daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore wears nothing but her birthday suit in a music video supporting her newly-released single 'Love Without Possession'. AceShowbiz - Scout Larue Willis has totally stripped off for a sexy new video to accompany her song "Love Without Possession". The middle daughter...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elizabeth Taylor’s Grandchildren: Meet Her 10 Gorgeous Grandkids

One of the most iconic women in Hollywood lives on through her family. Elizabeth Taylor is survived by ten grandchildren, so get to know each one. Elizabeth Taylor is the definition of the word “icon.” The Academy Award-winning actress was a trailblazer (the first actress to be paid $1 million for 1963’s Cleopatra), a business mogul, and a superstar whose every move made headlines up until her death at age 79 in 2011. Elizabeth was also known as “grandmother.” The Cat on a Hot Tin Roof actress was married eight times to seven men throughout her life and had four children overall: Elizabeth and her second husband, Michael Wilding, welcomed sons Michael Jr. and Christopher in 1953 and 1955, respectively; she and third husband, Mike Todd, welcomed Liza Todd in 1957; and in 1961, Elizabeth and Richard Burton welcomed daughter, Maria Burton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Scott Eastwood’s Siblings: Meet His 7 Brothers & Sisters

‘The Fate Of The Furious’ star has followed in his father Clint Eastwood’s footsteps and pursued an acting career. Find out more about all of Scott Eastwood’s siblings here!. Scott Eastwood, 35, may have gotten his start acting in his father’s films, but he has established himself as an actor...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore dons show-stopping black gown for heartfelt celebration

Demi Moore made another major style statement with her latest social media post, as she showed off her look for a special event. The star attended the Elle Women in Hollywood event which championed the efforts of women in the industry involved with activism and other incredible work. She shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

282K+
Followers
28K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy