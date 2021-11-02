CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Election updates: Kelley concedes; Issues 24 passes

By Jen Steer
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Voters decided on nearly 200 issues and races in Northeast Ohio this Election Day .

In Cleveland, all eyes were on the race for the city’s next mayor . Nonprofit leader Justin Bibb had a large lead over Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley before Kelley conceded.

Kelley and his supports gathered at The Harp on Detroit Avenue, where he thanked his family and colleagues.

“The voters have spoken and I have placed a call and I wanted to congratulate Mayor-Elect Bibb. And when you have elections, you can do one of two things. You fight about it, you can cry about it, you can complain about it, you can look back on what shoulda, coulda, woulda, you can feel like you were somehow done wrong. Or, we can come together and we can look at the Cleveland that we can build together,” Kelley said.

Issue 24, the Cleveland charter amendment to establish more civilian oversight of the Cleveland Division of Police, had a majority of the votes in favor.

The Associated Press declared a winner early in the race for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District . Democrat Shontel Brown defeated Republican Laverne Gore.

Residents in Aurora, Beachwood, Brook Park, Brooklyn Heights Cleveland Heights, Cuyahoga Falls, Cuyahoga Heights, Garfield Heights, North Olmsted, Olmsted Falls, Parma Heights, Richmond Heights, University Heights, Chardon, and Wickliffe also voted on mayoral races.

There’s also dozens of school levies and safety issues in communities across Northeast Ohio.

Ohio Representative-elect Shontel Brown officially sworn into office

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) – Ohio’s Democratic Representative-elect Shontel Brown and Republican Representative-elect Mike Carey have been sworn in by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The two took their oaths of office in Washington on Thursday. Tuesday night, Brown defeated Republican Laverne Gore to become the next U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District. She fills the […]
'You will fail in court': Ohio attorney general, others write in letter to Biden about vaccine mandates

(WJW) – Before the federal government officially announced a vaccine-or-test policy for most businesses, attorneys general from 24 states, including Ohio, were prepared to file suit. President Joe Biden announced his intent to enact an Occupational Safety Hazard and Administration emergency policy in September. A week later, Ohio Attorney General David Yost and others indicated […]
Why Cleveland landmarks are lit in teal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland has 5 of more than 300 landmarks across America that are bathed in teal for Alzheimer’s Awareness. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s “Light the World in Teal” is a global initiative to raise awareness of the disease. 14 locations in Ohio are lit in teal. In Cleveland, the iconic Rock […]
