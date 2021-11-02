Election updates: Kelley concedes; Issues 24 passes

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Voters decided on nearly 200 issues and races in Northeast Ohio this Election Day .

ELECTION RESULTS HERE

In Cleveland, all eyes were on the race for the city’s next mayor . Nonprofit leader Justin Bibb had a large lead over Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley before Kelley conceded.

Kelley and his supports gathered at The Harp on Detroit Avenue, where he thanked his family and colleagues.

“The voters have spoken and I have placed a call and I wanted to congratulate Mayor-Elect Bibb. And when you have elections, you can do one of two things. You fight about it, you can cry about it, you can complain about it, you can look back on what shoulda, coulda, woulda, you can feel like you were somehow done wrong. Or, we can come together and we can look at the Cleveland that we can build together,” Kelley said.

Issue 24, the Cleveland charter amendment to establish more civilian oversight of the Cleveland Division of Police, had a majority of the votes in favor.

The Associated Press declared a winner early in the race for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District . Democrat Shontel Brown defeated Republican Laverne Gore.

Residents in Aurora, Beachwood, Brook Park, Brooklyn Heights Cleveland Heights, Cuyahoga Falls, Cuyahoga Heights, Garfield Heights, North Olmsted, Olmsted Falls, Parma Heights, Richmond Heights, University Heights, Chardon, and Wickliffe also voted on mayoral races.

There’s also dozens of school levies and safety issues in communities across Northeast Ohio.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.