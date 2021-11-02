CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County voters react on Election Day 2021

By Edgar Cedillo
BOZEMAN - Election Day brought people to the steps of the Gallatin County Courthouse, where hundreds of ballots were dropped off as more than 40 percent of eligible voters were expected to vote on Election Day.

Gallatin County usually sees lower voter turnout on an off-year election, but voters outside the courthouse say that it's still just as important to vote in the local elections as it is to vote in the governor or presidential elections

People rolled through on their bikes, brought their kiddos and even some four-legged friends made an appearance. There were five ballot issues on the ballot this year, one for Gallatin County, one for Belgrade, and three for the City of Bozeman not including Bozeman’s mayoral and commissioner race.

“ I think every election is important because it's an opportunity for everyone to express their opinions about collectively how our town and county should be run,” says Michell Domke.

When it comes to voting on an off-year?

“I think on an off-year it's important to vote because these small issues will only become bigger issues if we don't deal with them now,” says Ellery McCaw.

Many voters see the importance of local elections.

“ I think it's important to get out there and let your voices be heard I think with local election it's important to remember the grassroots movement and local elections are still important,” says Nakeisha Lyon

Results are not expected to be released until after 8 pm Tuesday - click here for unofficial results .

