Cleveland, OH

Body found in Cuyahoga River near The Flats

By Courtney Shaw
 4 days ago
A body has been found in the Cuyahoga River near Merwin Avenue and Columbus Road.

Cleveland police said the preliminary information indicates that the body is male.

No other information was released.

Dave Colabine
A body was pulled from the Cuyahoga River on Tuesday

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

