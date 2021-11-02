CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The Class Clown… Smarter Than You Think

By Holly Haze
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ER1a5_0ckgocgx00

Source: Hans Neleman / Getty

While it might seem like the class clown might be covering up for other things…research shows kids who are the class clown have a higher intelligence level and are successful later in life.

Do you remember who the class clown was in your class? Holly Haze remembers..yep, Holly was class clown. For those of you that know her personally, it will come as no surprise.

Do you remember who your class clown was in your class?

Did you find the class clown to be funny or annoying? (Holly was both)

Were YOU a class clown and if so, were you popular? ( Holly was NOT popular ;))

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Why Jason X is Better than You Think

There might be a few people that are willing to fight about this, but Jason Voorhees is a movie monster, not exactly a high point of pop culture. He’s popular, he’s an icon, and without any doubt his fame is well-known. But he’s also a slasher villain, meaning that his movies are basically an excuse to give rise to another story showing how much blood, gore, and violence can be squeezed into a movie until it becomes marketable without going over the line. The premise for every single movie has been ridiculous, the effects have been provocative on purpose, and when all is said and done, Jason is kind of a ridiculous character. It’s not meant as an offense against this prince of horror, but a way to remind people that Jason X, arguably one of the more ridiculous storylines in the eyes of many fans, wasn’t the worst among them. In fact, it’s actually one of the more interesting stories that came from the franchise but executed in a way that is absolute B-quality, just as this villain has been meant to be for so long.
MOVIES
Indy100

Woman shares theory that we never really die and it’s freaking people out

People on TikTok are freaking out after one woman suggested that we might not ever truly pass on - and that the world could have ended many times before without our knowledge. Joli Moli, who goes by @joli.artist on the platform, is scaring people with a video she posted that claimed that we may never really die, but instead, our consciousness goes into an alternate reality.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
MIX 107.9

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Hubby Pic

  When it comes to her husband, Dolly Parton is usually private, but in a rare moment, she shared a photo of her husband Carl Dean. In a move to promote her new line of merch, Parton shared a picture of the man she’s been married to for 55 years.  The picture features a young […]
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
E! News

Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean Has Social Media in a Frenzy

Watch: Dolly Parton Reacts to All Those Dolly Parton Tributes. Dolly Parton sent social media into a frenzy when she dedicated her latest post to her longtime love, Carl Dean, who she has famously kept very private. "Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does," the 75-year-old wrote. Dolly shared a throwback photo of her husband holding her hand as they looked toward the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Anna Faris trends on Twitter as fans show support for her after Chris Pratt says Katherine Schwarzenegger gave him a 'healthy daughter'

Chris Pratt praised Katherine Schwarzenegger for giving him a "healthy daughter" on Instagram. In response, his ex-wife Anna Faris' name trended on Twitter. Because the former couple's son has had health challenges, many considered Pratt's post insensitive. Anna Faris' name trended online Thursday evening in response to her ex-husband Chris...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Claims Michael Landon Made ‘Disgusting Jokes’ on Set

Many fans remember Little House on the Prairie as a wholesome look back to a simpler time. The Ingalls family was the center of that wholesomeness. It was easy to see the love between the on-screen family. Additionally, the way Ma and Pa Ingalls raised and instructed their children was exemplary. No matter what situation arose, they always found a way to turn it into a teaching moment. Looking back, it seems like a sweet family show. However, in her upcoming memoir, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love from Little House’s Ma, Karen Grassle revealed the darker side of the show.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
audacy.com

Man reveals hack for microwaving popcorn no one seemed to know about

Not everyone is a master in the kitchen, but if there is one thing anyone can manage cooking, it's popcorn. Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process no one seemed to know about, until...
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson stuns in extravagant bejewelled gown for special celebration

Kelly Clarkson teased her fans with a show-stopping look on Friday as she announced some very special news that left her followers jumping for joy. The Voice star looked incredible rocking a dramatic ball gown to share the news that she will host her very own "holiday spectacular" alongside some very famous guests. Kelly oozed glamour in the frock, which featured a black, pleated full skirt and a bejewelled, low-cut top with three-quarter-length sleeves.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

How Deep Is Your Love? Cardi B. Eats Offset’s Scab Off His Skin

There’s no denying that Cardi B loves her hubby, Offset. While Cardi B is celebrating her dream home that she and Offset purchased in NYC, Set is busy exposing her for eating his scabs. Cardi took to Instagram to share her excitement about her new property. “These days I don’t...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Snuggles Up To True, 3, In Bed As They Finish Out COVID Quarantine

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are spending the final days of their COVID quarantine together. The mom and daughter snuggle up in a sweet video while resting in bed. Khloe Kardashian, 37, and True Thompson, 3, have been getting some major quality time together after they both tested positive for COVID-19. Khloe posted a sweet video on her Instagram Story of herself with True in bed as they watched TV together. Khloe snuggled up to her daughter as they relaxed and made sure they were well-rested.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Might Have Talk Show Competition From Another American Idol Alum

The daytime talk show landscape has been saturated with different styles of shows in the past decade. Given her personality and talkative nature, original American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson was a perfect fit for the format. Clarkson’s show has been a hit since premiering in 2019. But the Voice coach might have a new challenger in the daytime space from another American Idol alum.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Will Reeve Will Be 'Thinking' of Parents Dana and Christopher Crossing N.Y.C. Marathon Finish Line

In 2016, Will Reeve finished the New York City Marathon despite, as he insists, "not really being what I would call a runner." "I felt so proud of myself for accomplishing a goal that I had set that I wasn't sure I was capable of achieving," the 29-year-old recounts now to PEOPLE. He adds, "I've always felt so loved and supported by people who know me, who know my parents' story, who knew my parents, who know what we do at the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. I felt like I was running for all of them. So to get to actually complete the marathon and say, 'Hey guys, I did it,' was quite emotional for me."
MUSIC
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

483
Followers
122
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy