CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigham City, UT

Man dies in crash after hitting tree in Brigham City

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rx1Ic_0ckgoboE00

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after leaving the scene of an accident and hitting a tree shortly after in Brigham City on Sunday.

Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a white Toyota Tacoma that had hit a pole at 1100 S Main Street in Brigham City.

The vehicle then left the scene of the accident. Brigham City Police later located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop when, for an unknown reason, the driver of the truck went off the road and hit a tree on Highway 13 near 100 North.

JUST IN: Woman hit by chunk of concrete smashing into windshield in Taylorsville

UHP troopers responded to the crash and determined that the driver had severe injuries. The driver was then transported to a local hospital in critical condition where police say he passed away.

Officials are investigating whether or not impairment played a part in the crash.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Rollover crash along SR-201 leaves one dead, police investigating

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities say a car crash left one dead and another hospitalized early Saturday morning. Salt Lake County Troopers say the crash happened on SR-201 eastbound near milepost 1 around 1:37 a.m. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. A car occupied by two females was traveling […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Tooele County crash leaves one dead, alternate route advised

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A person has died after a fatal intersection car crash early Saturday morning. Tooele County Troopers say the crash happened along SR-179 near milepost 1 at the Parachute Lane intersection around 4:19 a.m. Authorities say the crash happened when a Dodge Durango SUV was traveling westbound on Pole Canyon Road […]
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-15 in Draper

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Police have released more information related to a fatal crash that happened on I-15 Southbound in Draper Friday night. Officials say around 6:34 p.m., a Yamaha motorcycle was “traveling recklessly” southbound on I-15 at 12000 South. Several reports said the male driver of the motorcycle changed lanes into the HOV lane […]
DRAPER, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brigham City, UT
Local
Utah Accidents
Brigham City, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Taylorsville, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Brigham City, UT
Accidents
State
Utah State
ABC4

2 teens killed, 3 injured in Iron County crash

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two teens were killed and three more were injured Thursday morning while they were traveling in a pickup truck on SR-56 in Iron County. Around 8:06 a.m., the teens were traveling east on SR-56 when their pickup truck left the road and struck an embankment of the cross street at […]
IRON COUNTY, UT
ABC4

DEVELOPING: Police investigating a stabbing in Sandy

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday morning in Sandy involving a man and a woman. Police say around 7:30 a.m., dispatchers started getting multiple 911 hangup calls believed to be inside a car because the call pinged in multiple locations. A 25-year-old man was located with stab wounds […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Heroin Highway: How the cartels are running I-15

SOUTHERN UTAH (ABC4) – Interstate 15 is a major corridor for criminal activity. The more than four hundred mile major artery bisects the entire state, making it a vital corridor for drug traffickers. UHP Troopers are often the first line of defense in keeping highly addictive and potentially deadly illicit drugs off our streets. The […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Weather#Accident#Uhp
ABC4

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for elderly Riverdale man with medical needs

SATURDAY 11/6/21 4:36 p.m. RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert activated for a missing elderly man with medical needs has been canceled on Saturday afternoon. The missing man, 64-year-old Tobias Gallegos, had been missing since Thursday evening after leaving an assisted living facility. Gallegos has now been found. His condition has not been released […]
RIVERDALE, UT
ABC4

Utah drug dealers placed in federal prison after death of Park City woman

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two people have been arrested and placed in federal prison in connection with a fatal drug overdose of a Park City woman. The two men arrested have been identified as 32-year-old Jimmy Astudillo of Salt Lake City and 36-year-old and 36-year-old Zachary Westerman of Sandy. The case first began in […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UPDATE: All lanes reopen on Westbound I-80 W after fatal crash

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – All lanes have reopened at 7200 W and traffic flow is normal after a fatal motorcycle accident. Early Wednesday evening, a fatal motorcycle crash on I-80 Westbound near the Great Saltair caused multiple lane closures early. The crash occurred at milepost 104 on Westbound I-80 Utah Highway Patrol says […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Logan Police in search of missing teen last seen leaving his job

LOGAN (ABC4)- Logan City Police are asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing male teen who was last seen leaving work. Authorities say 17-year-old Caelen Martin was last seen leaving his job at Olive Garden on Oct. 24. Martin was said to be upset at work and his bosses tried to talk […]
LOGAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Plan ahead: Weekend road closures along I-15 and I-215

NORTHERN UTAH, Utah (ABC4) – Drivers in Northern Utah should prepare for multiple road closures this weekend. Northbound I-15 in Weber County will see a 700 South traffic shift. Lanes from 700 South in Clearfield to Riverdale Road will be shifted this Saturday. Drivers entering northbound I-15 from 700 South must merge into the left […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Man charged after shooting wife outside of hotel in Draper

DRAPER Utah (ABC4) – A man has been charged after allegedly shooting his wife outside of a hotel in Draper and fleeing the scene with her and two children. Laterrial Desmones Jones, 33, has been charged with seven 1st degree felonies including two counts of child kidnapping, felony discharge of a firearm, aggravated kidnapping, and […]
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

Police: 12-year-old brought gun to school in Tooele ‘for protection’

TOOELE (ABC4)- Authorities are warning parents to secure their weapons after a school principal confiscated a gun from a 12-year-old girl who brought it to a school in Tooele. Lt. Jeremy Hansen of the Tooele City Police Department said they received a call around 8:45 a.m. on Monday about a student who was in possession […]
TOOELE, UT
ABC4

Payson man charged for conducting illegal medical procedures in his home

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – A man was charged on Tuesday after he was caught by police practicing medicine in his home without a proper medical license, while also leaving a previous patient permanently disfigured. Edgar Flores Bobadilla, 65, of Payson City has been charged with multiple felonies which include practicing medicine without a license, selling, […]
PAYSON, UT
ABC4

ABC4

2K+
Followers
656
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy