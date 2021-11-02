Man dies in crash after hitting tree in Brigham City
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after leaving the scene of an accident and hitting a tree shortly after in Brigham City on Sunday.
Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a white Toyota Tacoma that had hit a pole at 1100 S Main Street in Brigham City.
The vehicle then left the scene of the accident. Brigham City Police later located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop when, for an unknown reason, the driver of the truck went off the road and hit a tree on Highway 13 near 100 North.
UHP troopers responded to the crash and determined that the driver had severe injuries. The driver was then transported to a local hospital in critical condition where police say he passed away.
Officials are investigating whether or not impairment played a part in the crash.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
