CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Helena Food Share brings cheer to those facing food insecurity for the holidays

By Jaurdyn Johnson
KTVH
KTVH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gtdvP_0ckgoavV00

Helena Food Share is helping to bring some cheer to those facing food insecurity.

One in seven Helena residents faces food insecurity, according to Helena Food Share. That is why they are fundraising money to give away 2,500-holiday meals to those in need this year.

“Like last year, we're doing a virtual Turkey challenge we're taking the work out of it for the donor,” said Bryce Day, Executive Director of Helena Food Share.

Day says this year the organization is hoping to raise enough money to give away 2,500-holiday meals for those in need.

“If you donate $25 it will put a holiday meal on someone's table now or throughout the holidays, even into the next year so it's not just the holiday meat, but the sides that go with that that people are helping support,” said Day.

Day also says that this annual fundraiser helps those facing food insecurity, and the organization serves 1,200 families each month for general food assistance and expects to provide meals to 1,300 more families for the holidays.

“If you're experiencing food insecurity, just knowing that like anybody else, you have what it takes to help your family have a holiday meal invite your neighbors, invite your relatives or friends for a holiday meal and to be able to do that is pretty special,” said Day.

If you would like to donate you can visit the Helena Food Share's website here.

Comments / 0

Related
KTVH

Barbecue business gives back to first responders, Heroes and Helpers program in Helena

Tailgates and football games go hand in hand, and one Carroll College tailgate is giving back to first responders with free barbecue and fundraising for underprivileged kids. “Two briskets, six racks of baby back ribs, hamburgers, brats, regular Mac and cheese, jalapeno Mac and cheese, we have two whole turkeys, shredded beef, pulled pork and baked beans,” said Ken Mclean, owner of Big Sky Smoke’n BBQ.
HELENA, MT
KTVH

United Way, Good Samaritan propose new housing for homeless

Helena has seen a large jump in homelessness in recent years, with advocates noting it has become a top public health concern in the area. In a City-County work session meeting Tuesday night, local leaders and two non-profits discussed the need for--and options to provide emergency housing for area homeless.
HELENA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Society
Helena, MT
Society
KTVH

Helena home goes all out for Halloween

For Halloween, people may put out some pumpkins, maybe some skeletons, or a few fake spider webs, but that's not the case off of North Ewing and 6th. In the daylight it's spooky, but if you really want to see some magic, you better come at night.
HELENA, MT
KTVH

Clancy recovery and rehab center expands

The Hope Center in Clancy has served more than 60 women since it first opened in April 2020, and now it is seeking to expand to serve more in its rehabilitation center. “Hope Center is a wonderful program. It just changed my life has changed my family life and hope is probably the biggest thing that you could give people that are in the depths of addiction,” said Kimberly Smith a Hope Center two-time graduate of the year-long recovery program.
CLANCY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Charity#Helena Food Share#The Helena Food Share
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KTVH

KTVH

1K+
Followers
611
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Helena, Montana news and weather from KTVH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy