CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Rev. Al Sharpton Gives Us His Political Take On Biden, Defunding Police & Voting Rights

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KqU0I_0ckgoUa100

Today is Election Day Tuesday, where many are headed out to the polls to make their voices be heard in the local elections happening across the nation.

We were honored to have Reverend Al Sharpton on the show today to remind the Get Up! church just how important it is to get involved in your local politics, in addition to giving a few other political takes on President Biden, defunding the police and the Anti-Lynching bill.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club . ( Terms and conditions )

Voting allows you to keep yourself represented and empowered as Rev Al put it to Erica and GRIFF. Whether you make it at the crack of dawn when polls opened or find yourself still en route to cast one of the final ballots, the effort to get out there and vote towards your community’s benefit is what makes all the difference.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Take a minute to let Reverend Al Sharpton provide a reminder on the power of voting in his exclusive interview on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:


HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Biden seeks a historic achievement and takes a major political gamble at the same time

It isn’t what President Biden proposed, and it’s far short of what many in his party were demanding. But the framework agreement the president unveiled Thursday nonetheless represents an ambitious restatement of his party’s values and at the same time a political risk that he and his party will shoulder as they look to next year’s midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WRIC - ABC 8News

Rev. Al Sharpton stumps for Urban ONE casino just days before election

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton came to Richmond on Friday to voice his support for the Urban ONE casino project in the midst of Richmonders casting their referendum votes early and by mail. Sharpton said it wasn't his radio contract with Urban ONE that drew him to supporting the project but the historic opportunity for Richmond to have this economic development.
RICHMOND, VA
Fox News

Virginia election losses shake Al Sharpton; MSNBC host says progressives 'could lose it all'

MSNBC host Al Sharpton told the Washington Post results of Virginia's gubernatorial election indicate progressives may want to scale back their aggressive campaigning before completely alienating moderates and independents. Democrat Terry McAuliffe and his progressive supporters accused Republican Glenn Youngkin of using a "racist dog whistle" in his fight against...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erica Campbell
Person
Al Sharpton
New York Post

Biden blames election woes on everyone and everything — but not himself

President Biden on Wednesday looked to blame anyone but himself for key Democratic setbacks in Tuesday’s elections. Citing everything from former President Donald Trump to “very conservative folks who turned out” at the polls to Americans “upset and uncertain” about COVID-19 and rising prices — rather than disapproval of his political agenda — Biden doubled down, calling on Congress to quickly pass his $1.75 trillion spending bill to win back support.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Press Democrat

Balz: Seeking a historic deal, Biden takes political risk

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another. It isn’t what President Joe Biden proposed, and it’s far short of what many in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Defunding#Police
NBC12

Rev. Al Sharpton visits Richmond in support of ONE Casino + Resort

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reverend Al Sharpton, the Founder of the National Action Network, visited Richmond to discuss his support of ONE Casino + Resort. Sharpton met with religious and community leaders during a private event at the Royal Manchester Event Center on Friday afternoon to discuss how the casino will provide jobs, economic opportunities, tax revenues for vital city services on top of tourism amenities.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Elections
Page Six

Kamala Harris celebrates Rev. Al Sharpton’s 67th birthday

Rev. Al Sharpton turned 67 on October 3, but the activist and MSNBC host was still celebrating on Monday night. Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off his birthday bash at Carnegie Hall with a speech urging the crowd to vote in the elections happening around the country on Thursday. “Nothing...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Rachel Maddow says Biden had best election night of any president for 30 years

Two days after Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Terry McAuliffe sent Democrats into a panic over the implications for next year’s midterm elections, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has a message for them: Don’t panic.Speaking during her 9pm show on Thursday, Maddow suggested that Democrats’ performance in the first statewide elections held since Mr Biden took office was on par with how the GOP fared during Ronald Reagan’s first term because of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s single-point win over Republican Jack Ciattarelli.Mr Murphy’s victory, which made him the first Democratic governor of the Garden State to win re-election in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wtoc.com

Rev. Al Sharpton plans visit for murder trial of Ahmaud Arbery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton plans to visit for the murder trial of Ahmaud Arbery. At the family’s request, Sharpton said he will be there to show support. “The local activists in Brunswick, we’re there to support them not supplant them. They’ve been diligent,” he...
SAVANNAH, GA
KTTS

Governors, Defunding Police Up For Vote In Tuesday’s Elections

(AP) — It may be an odd-numbered year, but Tuesday’s elections aren’t sleepy, local contests. Voters in Virginia are weighing in on a governor’s race that could rattle President Joe Biden and Democrats in Washington. Polls have shown Republicans in Virginia have a sizable enthusiasm advantage over Democrats, jeopardizing Democrats’...
POLITICS
AFP

Biden bid to revive American Dream hinges on divided Congress

Rekindling the American Dream of prosperity as a balm for a bruised and battered nation is the risky bet on which Joe Biden is doubling down, with his grand investment vision hanging in the balance in a divided Congress. Early Friday the president hailed the robust employment figures for the month of October, saluted the first positive test results of Pfizer's anti-Covid pill, and welcomed recent approval of vaccines for children five and older. But the 78-year-old Democrat made clear his most urgent priority: to hit the phones and win over the stubbornly resistant lawmakers preventing his historic $3 trillion upgrade of the US economy and welfare safety net from crossing the finish line on Capitol Hill. Party leadership in the House of Representatives began the day aiming to pass part of the package -- a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill -- after sending an even bigger social welfare plan, known as "Build Back Better" and worth up to $1.85 trillion, to the upper chamber.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Joy 107.1

Joy 107.1

40
Followers
138
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Inspiration Station

 https://joycolumbus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy