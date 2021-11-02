CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copley Gerdes takes early lead in St. Petersburg District 1 City Council race

By Natalie Weber
 4 days ago
Bobbie Shay Lee (left) and Copley Gerdes will face off in an election to represent District 1 on St. Petersburg City Council on Nov. 2. [ Photos provided ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Financial adviser Copley Gerdes, 38, took the lead in early results Tuesday night over consultant Bobbie Shay Lee, 49, in the race for St. Petersburg’s District 1 City Council seat.

With just over half of precincts reporting results, Gerdes took roughly 55 percent of the vote.

The winner will replace Robert Blackmon, who resigned his council seat to run for mayor. The new council member will serve out Blackmon’s term until 2023, at which point they will be able to seek reelection.

Gerdes, who works for Northwestern Mutual, campaigned on a platform of development and sustainability. He said he wants to help local businesses in his district, noting the traffic between the beaches and downtown St. Petersburg.

His father, Charlie Gerdes, previously served two terms representing District 1.

A former nonprofit executive and breast cancer survivor, Lee developed a platform focused on public safety by increasing police funding and investing in social services. Lee said she first got involved in the race by advocating for the restoration and reopening of the St. Petersburg Science Center, which has been at the center of city debates.

Both candidates said they wanted to focus on affordable housing, keep the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg and replace the city’s aging stormwater and sewer infrastructure. Both Gerdes and Lee are first-time political candidates who grew up in St. Petersburg.

Gerdes was endorsed by Mayor Rick Kriseman, Pinellas County Commissioner Charlie Justice, as well as four current City Council members. As of Friday, his campaign had raised $88,845.

Lee received endorsements from state Reps. Chris Latvala and Linda Chaney, and Pinellas County Commissioner Kathleen Peters. Her campaign had raised $74,285 by Friday.

District 1 covers much of west St. Petersburg, its upper boundary running along 40th Avenue North and its lower boundary marked by the Gulfport city line.

