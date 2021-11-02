CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Child-size Covid Vaccine Doses Arrive In Maryland As State Gears Up To Vaccinate Kids

By Mike Hellgren
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BX5ij_0ckgoLsi00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Vaccine doses for children ages five to 11 have already been shipped to Maryland. Some are going directly to pharmacies and pediatricians. The state is also helping to coordinate vaccine clinics at schools.

“We’re very excited about it. I can’t tell you how great this is. Parents are going to be relieved,” Maryland Secretary of Health Dennis Schrader told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “Their children are going to get a safe vaccine that protects them.”

Schrader said the state is initially getting about 180,000 doses. There are more than a half-million children in that age group in Maryland.

For Sheri Cox, who has an 11-year-old granddaughter in Baltimore City public schools, the vaccine cannot come soon enough.

“Kids can be positive and not show symptoms and that kind of worried me because she has asthma. We have diabetes and asthma in our family,” Cox said. “Yes, children need their shots because you never know what’s going to happen.

Anne Arundel County expects to start clinics this Friday and ramp up next week.

“There aren’t going to be as many vaccines in the beginning as we would like. …We won’t have enough doses for everybody in that first week,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said at a briefing Tuesday.

Like many other Maryland counties, Anne Arundel is not making appointments available right away.

“The exact times that appointments will be released will be shared is either Wednesday evening or Thursday morning and is depending on the timing of the CDC’s announcement,” said Anne Arundel’s Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. He said the Pfizer vaccine, given at 1/3 the dose for adults, is safe for kids and plans to give it to his own children.

“We anticipate that it will take 3 to 4 weeks for vaccine supplies to match the demand. This means there will be a wait for the first few days eels to get your child vaccinated but rest assured, we will vaccinate your children,” Dr. Kalyanaraman said.

Nationwide, surveys show parents are divided and about a third are reluctant to allow their kids to be vaccinated.

“We want to prevent children from getting covid,” Secretary Schrader said.

This comes as the Delta-plus variant has been detected in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and seven other states.

It is even more contagious than the fast-spreading regular Delta variant. But does not make you sicker and vaccines are still effective against it.

“We’ve see a few cases in the state. we’re still evaluating,” Schrader said. “The more we vaccinate people. The less the spread and the less likely there are variants.”

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 72.1% Of Pennsylvanians 18 And Above Are Fully Vaccinated

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,162 new coronavirus cases and 72 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,580,346 cases and 31,783 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,613 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 624 in ICUs. The state says 14,065,161 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,481,434 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 72.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Coronavirus
New Haven Register

3 ways COVID vaccine for kids differs from regular dose

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for use in children ages 5 to 11. If approved, those vaccines will be very similar to the Pfizer doses already administered to millions of Americans — similar, but not exactly the same. The state Department of Public...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Child Health#Wjz#Pfizer
stardem.com

COVID deaths up among vaccinated; State preps vaccine push for young kids

ANNAPOLIS — Vaccinated patients are making up a higher percentage of COVID deaths in Maryland this month, according to state health officials and Gov. Larry Hogan. Hogan said at a press conference on Monday that the vaccinated have made up 36% of COVID deaths from Oct. 1 to Oct 14. That compares to the vaccinated making up 32% of COVID deaths in July and 11% in May, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
KIDS
KCEN

Texas to receive 1.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for kids

WACO, Texas — COVID-19 vaccines could be available for children ages 5 to 11 by the end of next week. The FDA is expected to make a final recommendation Tuesday, then the CDC is expected to give approval early next week. Health officials with the Texas Department of State Health...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Boston

500+ Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccination Sites Now Available In Massachusetts For Kids’ Shots

BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker said there are now more than 500 locations in Massachusetts that will have Pfizer’s COVID-19 pediatric vaccines, now that children ages 5-to-11 are eligible for it. Baker revealed the state’s plan at a news conference Thursday morning with Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke at Boston Children’s Hospital. The first shots for kids became available Wednesday but many parents struggled to get appointments. About half a million children in Massachusetts are now eligible to get the two-shot pediatric dose but some parents told WBZ-TV they couldn’t find appointments nearby. Baker said adding hundreds of locations like pediatricians...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
knsiradio.com

Minnesota Gearing Up 5 to 11 Year Old Kids COVID Vaccines

(KNSI) – Minnesota is gearing up for approval of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old. Officials say Minnesota cannot start issuing the pediatric vaccine until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publishes its final recommendations and the vaccine arrives in the state. Both are anticipated next week.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS New York

Connecticut Launches ‘Screen And Stay’ Program Designed To Keep Kids In School In Event Of COVID Exposure

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is launching a new program designed to keep kids in school and in the classroom despite the pandemic. It’s called “Screen and Stay.” “If there’s an exposure in the classroom, we’ll notify your parents, we’ll notify somebody at home, and then we ask you, look, if you’re showing symptoms, if you’re showing COVID, flu-like symptoms, runny nose, cough, things like that, don’t come into the class ’cause there’s a risk that you are exposed and that you could be spreading it. Otherwise, this allows you to stay in the classroom,” Lamont said. Lamont also says the state is getting closer to lifting the mask mandate for schools.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS 42

Alabama pediatricians gearing up for COVID vaccine for kids 5-11

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With the Pfizer vaccine entering the final approval stages for kids 5-11, Alabama doctors are preparing for shipments of the dosage as early as next week. When it comes to how many doses each hospital or pediatric practice gets will depend on how many patients they serve. Dr. Anne Byars with […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Mixed Reactions From Parents As Maryland Prepares To Vaccinate Children As Young As 5

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A new wave of COVID-19 vaccinations ramping up nationwide. Kids ages five and older are already rolling up their sleeves. Pfizer expects to ship 11 million doses of its shot for kids in the coming days and while some parents rush to get their child vaccinated many of still hesitant. A recent poll finds nearly a third of parents will not get their child vaccinated. That’s more than the 27 percent who say they will. “Every time I get a news alert, I click on it waiting, praying that it will be available for younger kids,” said Lindsey Kerr. Lindsey Kerr...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 700 New Cases & 9 Deaths Reported Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 791 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths, according to state health department data released Saturday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased by .02% to 2.93%. Hospitalizations increased by 221to 530. Of those hospitalized, 391 adults are in acute care and 132 adults are in intensive care. One Child is in acute care and six children are in intensive care. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
43K+
Followers
22K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy