Car Belonging To Judith Chartier, Chelmsford Woman Missing Since 1982, Found In Concord River

BILLERICA (CBS) — A car that was found in the Concord River belonged to 17-year-old Judith Chartier who went missing almost 40 years, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan confirmed.

Chartier was last seen leaving a party in Billerica around 2 a.m. on June 5, 1982.

According to the D.A., parts of the 1972 Dodge Dart Swinger were found in the river, and on Tuesday, they were matched to the Vehicle Identification Number of Chartier’s car.

“This is a very significant development in this case and we are still processing the car for any additional evidence. Sadly, this discovery comes after nearly forty heartbreaking years of Judith’s friends and family missing her and wondering about what happened that day. We are committed to continuing the search for those answers,” D.A. Ryan said in a statement.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit, Billerica Police, Chelmsford Police, Massachusetts State Police Detectives, and the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team are all assisting in the investigation.