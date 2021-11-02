Typically when a restaurant is around for decades, that means the food is pretty darn good. We can definitely vouch for the fact that this applies to the Gold ‘N Silver Inn in Reno, Nevada. A staple for breakfast, lunch, and dinner since the 1960s, this old-school diner doesn’t look like it’s changed a bit over the years. In fact, the old-fashioned vibe and classic American comfort food are what have appealed to locals and visitors alike for so long! Next time you’re in Reno, you have to give this longstanding diner a try.

NEVADA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO