CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Weekend clothing drive in downtown Las Vegas for those in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Warriors for Live America, a veteran-based non-profit organization will be hosting a clothing drive in the downtown Las Vegas Arts District on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. All proceeds will go towards non-profits supporting veterans. Music, entertainment, food and drinks will be available for all who are interested in supporting […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
whereyat.com

Felipe’s is Giving Back to Healthcare Heroes on National Nacho Day

New Orleans' healthcare heroes have provided life-saving care to patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, and for their hard work, they deserve a special treat. To honor their sacrifices and hard work, Felipe's Mexican Taqueria will serve nurses free nachos at all New Orleans locations on National Nacho Day. On Saturday,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WRAL News

Recipe: Apple Nachos

Raleigh, N.C. — Who's ready for a fun snack that the kids will LOVE?!. So I LOVE apples, but candied apples can be so tough and hard to get through that by the time I get to the apple I’m over it! I’ve worked too much for my treat! Haha.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#National Nacho Day#Mercedes#Nacho Daddy Las Vegas
kxnet.com

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Greasy Food Day

The name may not sound very nice, but there’s something great about a greasy spoon. I don’t mean a utensil you need to wash, I’m talking about a good old fashioned diner. Since the 1920s, diners have been an American favorite, and there’s no better place to get a quick...
FOOD & DRINKS
8 News Now

Company focuses on kids learning to cook

Kidstir has recipes and food kits designed for children. Mimi Sabo who is with Kidstir says the website is full of fun cooking tips and if parents choose they can subscribe and get a monthly food kit for their child.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
EatThis

McDonald's New Burger Debuts at These Locations Today

Today marks the American debut of McDonald's highly anticipated new burger. The chain will begin selling the McPlant at a handful of locations across the country, ushering in a new era of plant-based menu items going as mainstream as it gets. The McPlant will become available at only eight McDonald's...
RESTAURANTS
munaluchi

Royal Wedding Bliss in Atlanta, Georgia

Royal wedding bliss in Atlanta, Georgia has elegant décor, a gold and white color palette, and so much love!. Justin and Derrick’s nuptials were everything they could have dreamed of and more. “Many people described our wedding as a movie production,” Justin says. And as a wedding planner himself, Justin...
ATLANTA, GA
813area.com

Best Nachos in Tampa | Nacho Average Order

If you get a craving for some of the best nachos in Tampa, what local bodegas and bars can you count on to bring the freshest ingredients? This guide has all the best Mexican restaurants in Tampa serving up nachos piled high so you can enjoy queso, pico, guac, and so many more tasty toppings in just one meal.
TAMPA, FL
Only In Nevada

The Old Fashioned Diner In Nevada That Hasn’t Changed In Decades

Typically when a restaurant is around for decades, that means the food is pretty darn good. We can definitely vouch for the fact that this applies to the Gold ‘N Silver Inn in Reno, Nevada. A staple for breakfast, lunch, and dinner since the 1960s, this old-school diner doesn’t look like it’s changed a bit over the years. In fact, the old-fashioned vibe and classic American comfort food are what have appealed to locals and visitors alike for so long! Next time you’re in Reno, you have to give this longstanding diner a try.
NEVADA STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Caesars to sell Las Vegas Strip resort in early 2022

Citing the $5.6 billion price MGM Resorts is paying for The Cosmopolitan as an enticement, Caesars Entertainment says it will start the process to sell one of its Strip resorts by early 2022. Caesars’ operating results set an all-time quarterly adjusted-earnings record in Las Vegas, as well as a new...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

‘Dallas’ Star Linda Gray, 81, Shops For Groceries As She’s Spotted For The 1st Time In Years

‘Dallas’ star Linda Gray went for a Costco run near her California home this week, marking her first public appearance in a while. Veteran actress and former model Linda Gray stepped out for a grocery run near her home in Valencia, Calif. earlier this week. The star of the classic 1978 soap opera Dallas, 81, grabbed some fruits and a blanket at a Costco on Wednesday, Nov. 3, marking the first time she’s been spotted in public in a while. The actress looked casual in black sweatpants and a light sweater, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
KGET

POLL RESULTS: What’s the best nacho spot in Kern County?

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Saturday marks National Nachos Day. The first recorded nacho dish came from Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya in 1943. He worked at a restaurant in Piedras Negras in Mexico near the Texas border. He whipped up the first nachos for a group of U.S. Army wives using fried tortilla triangles, jalapenos, and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
FitnessVolt.com

Former Mr. Olympia Shawn Rhoden Dead at 46

Former Mr. Olympia champion Shawn Rhoden has passed away at age 46. Rhoden was born in Kingston Jamaica on April 2, 1975, and reportedly died on November 6, 2021. While we do not have much information on his death, our sources have reported a heart attack as the cause although we will be sure to update with more details. Shawn Rhoden left behind one daughter.
CELEBRITIES
8 News Now

8 News Now

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
783K+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy