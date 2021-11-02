CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman found guilty of exploiting minors in case connected to Jared Fogle

By Mary Farucci
 10 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal jury found Angela Baldwin, who is connected to Jared Fogle, guilty of exploiting minors.

According to court documents, Baldwin was found guilty of sexual exploitation of a minor, conspiracy to produce visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, and possessing child pornography.

Court documents also show the alleged crimes committed by Baldwin were between 2012 and 2015. At the time, she was married to a man named Russell Taylor, who worked as the executive director of the Jared Foundation.

Baldwin was found guilty of these crimes in a federal court in southern Indiana on Oct. 27.

A sentencing date for Baldwin has not been set at this time.

