MTC: Bay Area Roads In 'Fair' Condition 5 Years Running; Cupertino, Dublin, Palo Alto Top Region

 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Pavement conditions on the Bay Area’s 44,000 miles of roads continue to be in “fair” condition, with the typical road showing significant wear, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

Data released by the agency on Tuesday showed the region’s pavement condition index (PCI) was at 67 out of 100 points for the fifth straight year.

According to the agency, a PCI in the 60s means the road is in fair condition and has become “worn to the point where rehabilitation may be needed to prevent rapid deterioration.” The score is particularly critical since major repairs typically cost five to 10 times more than routine maintenance, officials said.

“Some of the pavement work scheduled for last year was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said MTC Chair and Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza. “But the new scores illustrate how big a challenge it is to bring our roads — not just in Napa County but all around the Bay Area — to a state of good repair.”

“The data give us a real appreciation for just how many miles of roadway the Bay Area has and a reminder of how old a lot of our pavement is, too,” Pedroza went on to say, noting that the agency’s goal was to raise the region’s PCI score to the mid-80s, which would be considered in the “very good” range.

Among individual cities, Cupertino had the best pavement conditions in the Bay Area, with a PCI of 85.

Cupertino Mayor Darcy Paul touted a significant increase in street maintenance funding several years ago as a reason behind their high rankings.

“This has not only improved the condition but also extended the life of Cupertino’s street network, saving the City millions of dollars now and in the future,” Paul said in a statement. “Staff has delivered well-considered and exemplary work here, reflective of what happens when foresight is applied to addressing needs of the community effectively and economically.”

Other communities with high rankings include Dublin and Palo Alto (84); Brentwood, Clayton, Orinda and Woodside (81); along with Danville, Foster City and unincorporated Solano County (80).

MTC officials said the lowest-ranked pavement was found in Pacifica, which had a score of 42, in the “poor” range. Other communities with low rankings include Petaluma (44), unincorporated Napa County (45), Sebastopol (48) and Vallejo (49).

Among the Bay Area’s largest cities, San Francisco had a pavement score of 74, which is considered “good.” In San Jose, home to the largest road network in the region, the city scored a PCI of 66. Meanwhile, Oakland roadways had a pavement score of 52, which means roads are “at risk” and in need of major rehabilitation or reconstruction.

The agency found the most improved roads were in Orinda, which jumped from 68 to 81 over the past three years.

Related
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Bay Area Diners Navigate Patchwork Of Rules On Vaccination Proof

PLEASANTON (KPIX 5) – As COVID-19 rules are adjusting, diners in the Bay Area are increasingly navigating a patchwork that seems to vary county by county and even restaurant to restaurant. At the Sunshine Saloon in Pleasanton, the indoor masking requirement is in place, but no proof of vaccination requirement is in place. “No, no requirements for Alameda County ,” said R.B. Rossi, who owns the saloon. When asked how he would feel if that changed, Rossi said, “Not good.” “The employees didn’t sign up to confront people about their own personal business,” he went on to say. Proof of vaccination is required to dine...
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

KPIX 5 Exclusive: San Francisco Luxury Condos Overlook City’s Worst Squalor; ‘I Don’t Want To Be Afraid To Live Here’

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A one-way, one-block alley in San Francisco has neighbors living in constant fear and afraid for their safety. Willow Street between Van Ness and Polk currently has the highest concentration of tents in San Francisco, according to the latest city data. “It’s pretty consistently nerve-wracking,” said resident Amber Lutsko. “This just seems to be a safe space for chop shops, drug trafficking.” Residents say they’re afraid to drive down Willow Street, and most wouldn’t dare walk through it day or night. They say the problem has exploded exponentially since COVID. “The garbage first of all that’s a huge...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo Health Officials Launch “Playland” Themed Kids COVID Vaccination Site

SAN MATEO, Calif. (CBS SF) — Families across San Mateo County came to the San Mateo Events Center Saturday for their first chance to get children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated against COVID-19. The “Playland” theme provided a safe and friendly environment for 340 children to receive the vaccine with an appointment as county officials gear up to offer the clinic multiple days of the week. “I want to protect my children as well as those around them,” said Elaine Nagashima. “It’s been a long time since we’ve been going through this pandemic. They’ve sort of been the last group to...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Possible New Atmospheric River Set To Soak Bay Area Starting Monday

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Another potential atmospheric river was shaping up to drench the Bay Area starting Monday, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said the Bay Area was in store for a wet period of weather beginning Monday evening through Tuesday night. The storm was not expected to approach the level of the atmospheric river/bomb cyclone event that walloped the Bay Area last month, although the rainfall amounts could lead to some localized flooding. KPIX 5 Weather Center: Current Conditions, Maps, Forecasts For Your Area The North Bay will see the first chances of rainfall Monday afternoon as the moisture plume...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Overnight Showers Across Bay Area; Sunday Night Atmospheric River Shifts To Northwest

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A rapidly moving cold front triggered showers across the San Francisco Bay Area early Thursday. While the rain provided further relief from the extreme drought conditions, a more potent weekend atmospheric river has shifted its path, missing Northern California and heading toward the Northwest. “Rainfall amounts have been pretty decent over the North Bay with a few hundredths to a few tenths,” the National Weather Service said. “Highest amounts have over the coastal mountains like Mt Tam which is approaching three quarters of an inch.” “The morning commute will not be a total washout,” weather service forecasters said....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Kids’ COVID Vaccination Appointments Quickly Fill Up in Marin County

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — Many parents across the Bay Area are getting ready for their children to be vaccinated this weekend — that is if they were able to get an appointment. Marin County says it only took 10 minutes for all of its appointments to disappear at its super sites. At Miller Creek Middle School, about 1,000 kids are expected to get vaccinated on the first day. The gym was transformed into a pediatric vaccination super-site as workers prepared for a very busy day. “We are doing a lot to make this space welcoming, softer and more fun and playful for our...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
CBS San Francisco

‘A Huge Sigh Of Relief;’ Kids COVID Shots Begin In Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Like parents across the San Francisco Bay Area, Amber Roe has anxiously awaited the day her two young children could be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. On Wednesday, she strolled up to a vaccination site in San Jose with her two children in tow and they became among the first to receive shots less than 24 hours after federal health officials cleared the vaccinations for children ages 5-11. “Today is such a huge sigh of relief for me,” she told KPIX 5. “It’s been really stressful for the past year and a half, kind of trying to...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Contra Costa Parents Rush to Get Kids Vaccinated

RICHMOND (KPIX) — Friday was the first day that Contra Costa County was offering vaccination shots to residents ages 5 to 11. If the early turnout is any indication, parents — and their kids — are ready for the shots. “I got to leave school early,” said 6-year-old Audrey in Richmond. “A little nervous, but I’m really excited now that I’ve got my first dose.” For the first time in a long time, getting vaccinated meant standing in line for many as a lot of kids skipped school — with their parents — to take a step closer to the end of...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Ramon Boy Finds Special Friend in Garbage Truck Driver

SAN RAMON (KPIX) — Some friendships make a lasting impression. On Thursday, a little boy who faithfully waits each week for a pal to pull up at his San Ramon driveway had a last meeting with his unusual buddy. We all know the deal on trash day. The key is to get the trash cans out to the street in time for the garbage pick-up. For most of us, it’s a chore but, for one little boy who lives in San Ramon, trash day is filled with excitement and anticipation. Every Tuesday for the past two years, five-year-old Finn Maier would listen...
SAN RAMON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Longtime Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan Hit, Killed By Motorist During Morning Walk

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Longtime Alameda County supervisor and former Assembly Majority Leader Wilma Chan died after being struck by a motorist during a morning walk in Alameda on Wednesday. According to Chan’s office, the supervisor had been walking her dog earlier in the day when she was struck by the vehicle and suffered a serious head injury. Chan was rushed to Highland Hospital in Oakland, where medical staff were unable to revive her. “During her 30-year-career in public service, Supervisor Chan had been a staunch advocate for children, families and the elderly, affordable housing, and health care for the uninsured,” her...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Small Businesses in San Francisco’s Financial District Await Return of Downtown Workforce

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Many of the smaller businesses in downtown San Francisco are counting down the days until the larger ones bring their workers to their office spaces, but some experts believe that is still likely a few months away. “The office worker population — the daytime population not being there — is clearly affecting other parts of the economy,” said Jeff Bellisario, the executive director of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute. “As we talk to people, January seems to be where many companies are landing when they talk about the return to the office.” Leonid Plotkin, who owns Financial...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: 3 Bay Area Counties Ease Indoor Mask Rules As November Begins

DUBLIN (KPIX 5) – Health officials in three Bay Area counties have eased mask rules indoors on Monday. Meanwhile, a UCSF health expert said the pandemic is entering a new phase. As of Monday in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, masks will be optional in certain places where everyone can prove they are fully vaccinated, such as in offices and gyms. Meanwhile, Marin County has gone further, easing requirements for the vaccinated in most indoor spaces, including restaurants and retail establishments. Individual businesses continue to have the right to have their own mask requirement if they choose. Health officials said the easing of...
DUBLIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

Amid Supply Chain Issues Port Of Oakland Shipping Terminal Goes Empty

OAKLAND (CBS SF/AP) — Amid a backlog of ships waiting to be unloaded in Southern California, a shipping terminal at the sprawling Port of Oakland stood vacant last week for the first time in history, a symbol of the complexities of the nation’s supply chain woes. Danny Wan, executive director of the Port of Oakland and the president of the California Association of Port Authorities, made the stunning revelation to the Associated Press. “The operator tells me this is the first time in the history where they are operating in Oakland where they have not had one vessel call,” he said. “This...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Sharks, Cal Football Deal With Multiple Breakthrough COVID-19 Cases

BERKELEY (KPIX 5) — First it was the San Jose Sharks.  Now, the UC Berkeley football team is dealing with multiple breakthrough cases of COVID-19. A Cal football team spokesperson said multiple players are in COVID-19 protocols. The team declined to say how many people tested positive, but said 99% of the players on the Golden Bears squad are fully vaccinated. They’re not alone. “Got to plow ahead.  I mean, we’re down a bunch of people and that’s the reality of this COVID world right now,” said Sharks player Logan Couture on Friday after practice. As of Friday afternoon, seven San Jose Sharks continue...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Shooting in San Francisco Haight-Ashbury District Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal shooting near the intersection of Haight and Masonic streets Thursday that left one person dead and one injured, according to authorities. UPDATE: Medical Examiner Identifies Shooting Victim Killed in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury The shooting happened in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood at around 1 p.m., according to police. Haight Street shooting investigation (CBS) San Francisco police spokesperson and investigations commander Raj Vaswani tweeted about the incident in the city’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. There is a shooting at Haight and Masonic, at this time we know 2 people are shot. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

LA Mom Says She, Daughter Were Racially Profiled on Flight From San Jose to Colorado

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — A Los Angeles mother claims she was stopped and questioned for human trafficking after boarding a Southwest Airlines flight with her biracial daughter and now she’s demanding the airline be held accountable for what she describes as racial profiling and racial harassment. “We would not have been reported for anything if my daughter were white and blond,” said Mary MacCarthy. The Los Angeles resident and single mother said she booked a Southwest Airlines flight with her 10-year-old daughter, Moira, after getting word her brother had suddenly passed away last month. She was headed to Denver, Colorado with a...
COLORADO STATE
CBS San Francisco

3 Injured in 2-Alarm House Fire In North San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three people were injured, including one seriously hurt, in a two-alarm fire at a home in North San Jose Thursday afternoon. Crews responded at about 5 p.m. to the fire at a single-family home on the 2600 block of Alderwood Dr. in the Northwood neighborhood just east of N. Capitol Ave. near the Milpitas border. Three people were taken to the hospital, two with minor injuries and one with serious injuries, the fire department said. Alderwood Dr was closed between Northwood Dr. and Lakewood Dr. There was no estimated time of reopening. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.  
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Spike In Cases In Bay Area Counties Not Likely To Bring Back Mask Mandates For Vaccinated

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — Just as mask mandates in the Bay Area begin are lifting, now there is a rise in cases that elevates the entire Bay Area into CDC’s substantial and high transmission tiers. But that doesn’t mean some counties will reimpose mask mandates to slow the spread. On Monday, Marin County rolled back its indoor mask mandate for those that are vaccinated. The county says cases have gone up but not high enough to change the rules again. Marin County Public Information Officer Laine Hendrick says it wasn’t a surprise that the county fell back in the substantial tier for...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

After Decades Of Waiting, New Housing Units Taking Shape On San Francisco’s Treasure Island

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – It took a quarter century of planning, but a new Treasure Island is starting to take shape in San Francisco Bay. On Wednesday, Mayor London Breed received a tour of what will be a massive addition to the city’s housing stock, and the Bay’s ferry fleet. “We can’t stop here,” Breed said. “This has been a project that’s been over 20 years in the making. And it should not take us long to get housing built in San Francisco.” Breed toured something that could be described as a housing development. It could also be called the wholesale transformation...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

East Oakland Tiny Homes Village Garners International Attention

OAKLAND (KPIX) — An innovative East Oakland housing solution is gaining international attention as the country’s first youth-let tiny homes village that opened this year. Colorful murals greet visitors to Tiny House Empowerment Village. A warm welcome home for Ashley Jaggers and her dog. “It kind of makes you excited to see it when you walk in. It’s like this place is so cool,” Jaggers said. ALSO READ: East Bay Woman Provides Place of Healing for Homeless Youth Each home is a little shorter than an RV. Jaggers was among the first to move in months ago. She was homeless in Oakland for more than...
OAKLAND, CA
