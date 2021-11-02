MTC: Bay Area Roads In ‘Fair’ Condition 5 Years Running; Cupertino, Dublin, Palo Alto Top Region

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Pavement conditions on the Bay Area’s 44,000 miles of roads continue to be in “fair” condition, with the typical road showing significant wear, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

Data released by the agency on Tuesday showed the region’s pavement condition index (PCI) was at 67 out of 100 points for the fifth straight year.

According to the agency, a PCI in the 60s means the road is in fair condition and has become “worn to the point where rehabilitation may be needed to prevent rapid deterioration.” The score is particularly critical since major repairs typically cost five to 10 times more than routine maintenance, officials said.

“Some of the pavement work scheduled for last year was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said MTC Chair and Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza. “But the new scores illustrate how big a challenge it is to bring our roads — not just in Napa County but all around the Bay Area — to a state of good repair.”

“The data give us a real appreciation for just how many miles of roadway the Bay Area has and a reminder of how old a lot of our pavement is, too,” Pedroza went on to say, noting that the agency’s goal was to raise the region’s PCI score to the mid-80s, which would be considered in the “very good” range.

Among individual cities, Cupertino had the best pavement conditions in the Bay Area, with a PCI of 85.

Cupertino Mayor Darcy Paul touted a significant increase in street maintenance funding several years ago as a reason behind their high rankings.

“This has not only improved the condition but also extended the life of Cupertino’s street network, saving the City millions of dollars now and in the future,” Paul said in a statement. “Staff has delivered well-considered and exemplary work here, reflective of what happens when foresight is applied to addressing needs of the community effectively and economically.”

Other communities with high rankings include Dublin and Palo Alto (84); Brentwood, Clayton, Orinda and Woodside (81); along with Danville, Foster City and unincorporated Solano County (80).

MTC officials said the lowest-ranked pavement was found in Pacifica, which had a score of 42, in the “poor” range. Other communities with low rankings include Petaluma (44), unincorporated Napa County (45), Sebastopol (48) and Vallejo (49).

Among the Bay Area’s largest cities, San Francisco had a pavement score of 74, which is considered “good.” In San Jose, home to the largest road network in the region, the city scored a PCI of 66. Meanwhile, Oakland roadways had a pavement score of 52, which means roads are “at risk” and in need of major rehabilitation or reconstruction.

The agency found the most improved roads were in Orinda, which jumped from 68 to 81 over the past three years.