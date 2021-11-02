Florida leaders fight back against robocalls

This article was published in collaboration with Florida Weekly to highlight the ongoing scourge of robocalls to Floridian phones.

Florida leaders are fed up with robocalls. According to the Robocall Index, so far in 2021, robocalls have increased by 450 million.

Attorney General Ashley Moody is working with attorneys general from across the country to fight back against illegal robocalls.

In a consumer alert to Floridians, Attorney General Moody said, “The pandemic changed the way we work, learn and socialize–further popularizing the tools we use to communicate remotely, including cell phones. With this rise in cellphone use, it is no surprise that we are seeing an increase in the number of robocalls targeting Floridians.

The TRACED Act, which became law in 2019, requires phone companies to implement STIR/SHAKEN technology. It’s a caller ID system that helps reduce the number of fraudulent robocalls and illegal number spoofing, a go-to tactic for bad actors. The TRACED Act required large phone companies to implement the technology by June 2021, but smaller phone companies have until June of 2023.

Attorney General Moody is calling on the Federal Communications Commission to move up the deadline for those smaller companies. In a joint effort with 51 attorney’s general, Attorney General Moody is asking the FCC to require companies to implement STIR/SHAKEN technology no later than June 30, 2022.

While Attorney General Moody is also calling on consumers to remain vigilant, U.S. Representative Charlie Crist is calling for jail time for spam callers. In a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice, Rep. Crist is urging the department to consider increased penalties for fraudsters.

“These spam calls are used by bad actors to deceive Americans,” Rep. Crist said in a press conference on October 28.

The Better Business Bureau tracks robocall complaints. Director of Public Relations and Outreach Brian Oglesby says it’s important for consumers to become educated, so they don’t fall for any tricks.

“Anyone and everyone can be the victim of a scam,” said Oglesby. “It’s not a specific demographic.”

Consumers are able to sign up for The National Do Not Call Registry. It is designed to stop sales calls to your phone from legitimate sources. The Registry is a list that tells telemarketers who not to call, but scammers don’t check the registry.

Oglesby says bad actors aren’t just dialing your number anymore. He says they’re also taking advantage of text messaging and social media.

“Scammers see this as an opportunity to use those same technologies to reach out to you and pretend to be a company that they’re not,” says Oglesby.

A cybersecurity survey by Unisys, which launched on October 5th, found more than 6 in 10 Americans are unaware of cybersecurity threats including ‘SMiShing,’ where a scammer texts asking for personal or financial information. According to the survey, more than half (51%) said they aren’t careful about clicking on links in a text, email or social media app.

Oglsbey warns, clicking an unknown link could take you somewhere you didn’t intend to go.

“They’re stealing your password, or they’re sending you to a landing page and getting you to make a purchase for something you think you’re going to receive and you do not.”

If you believe you’re the victim of a scam, you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission at DoNotCall.gov.

Pick up this week’s Florida Weekly on stands around town starting tomorrow, as they publish their special report on Robocalls, with a look into the latest scams, the current laws, and what you can do to protect yourself.