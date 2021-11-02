CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Local Elderly Couple At Risk Of Losing Their Home In ‘Illegal’ Fraud Scheme, Santa Clarita Realtor Fights For Justice

By Rachel Matta
Santa Clarita Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrained of their savings and at risk of losing their Canyon Country home in an alleged illegal foreclosure, a local elderly couple is teaming up with a Santa Clarita real estate attorney in a pro bono fight for justice. An elderly couple, Ellen and George Elliot-Applegate, purchased a home...

www.hometownstation.com

