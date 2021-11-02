2634 N 9th St, Sheboygan, WI 53083, USA

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for a home with all the major updates done, then this is the home for you! New windows throughout the home, new siding, new front porch, new flooring throughout...

www.pleasantviewrealty.com

MATC Times

5969 N 60th St

-Combined net monthly income (take home pay) of 2.5 times the monthly rent. Regardless of location, all applicants must meet the following criteria:. -No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. -No evictions filed in the last two years (regardless of outcome) No Pets Allowed. Location. 5969 N...
MILWAUKEE, WI
oucampus.org

5443 N 25th St

Fabulous Biltmore Colony unit now available and won't last! - Lovely updated Colony Biltmore home with three bedrooms, two baths, travertine flooring throughout and large great room. Shaded north-south lot with charming outdoor spaces on the patio and atrium off the kitchen. Formal dining plus breakfast room. Tall vaulted ceiling in the living room which also boasts a fireplace. Two car garage and walking distance to the Biltmore Fashion Park past the tennis courts. Applicants must have minimum 700 FICO Score and three times rent for gross monthly earnings. No co-signers please. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to City of Phoenix. Applications are online at www.NESTPMGT.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
Richmond.com

1314 N 21st St, Richmond City, VA 23223

Welcome to this 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home located in constantly improving Churchhill Richmond City Fairmount Park. The subject features an updated bathroom and newly added half bath with an updated heating gas furnace and central air condition throughout. First floor Utility room has both washer/ Dryer hookup and the kitchen area has some conveying appliances in AS IS condition. All reasonable offers welcomed as this property will not last long before sold.
RICHMOND, VA
pleasantviewrealty.com

454 E Rhine St, Elkhart Lake, WI 53020, USA

Is it time to make the Village of Elkhart Lake your home? Or your home away from home? We are offering this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1st floor laundry for sale. This home has a living room, dining room, kitchen and family room with a gas fireplace all with open concept on the main level. Upstairs is the second full bath with shower and 4 bedrooms. Outside is a patio with a good sized yard and detached garage/shop that measures 30′ X 40′ that is insulated and heated with overhead doors on both ends. The exterior of this home is cedar with a steel roof. It’s very close to all of the action in historic Elkhart Lake. Make your appointment to see this great home today.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

N6465 Briar Trce, Plymouth, WI 53073, USA

Stunning custom, country home located on a partially wooded 5+ acre lot in the Town of Plymouth. This 1.5 story home includes spectacular finishes throughout with a main level master bedroom, two upper bedrooms, and 3.5 bathrooms. The bright living room features a fantastic floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and vaulted ceilings with wood beams. There’s an adjacent dining area open to the functional kitchen with island. Completing the main level are the master bedroom with en suite bath, a separate den/office, and a guest half bath. Upper level has two bedrooms and full bath. The lower level offers tons of space with a family room, rec room, 2nd kitchenette, and ¾ bath. Outside you’ll find a circle drive, mature landscape, storage shed, and excellent entertaining space. This is a must see!
PLYMOUTH, WI
oucampus.org

16015 N. 30th St. #109

Wonderful Townhome in Gated Community! - Beautiful Townhome in gated community! Great room floorplan with laminate wood flooring. Open Kitchen with all appliances! Breakfast Bar, 2 car garage and inside laundry, also including newer washer & dryer! Also has a covered patio & yard area, community pool & park and minutes from the elementary and middle school. Easy access to Loop 101 and Hwy 51.
MATC Times

5734 N 76th St

Two Bedroom Unit Available Now! - Come check out this two bedroom one bathroom lower level unit in a 4 plex! Hardwood floors and fresh paint through out. Spacious kitchen and remodeled bathroom! Off street parking available. Pets welcome with additional fee. Please call 262-735-5989 ext 3 to set up...
MILWAUKEE, WI
themunchonline.com

2130 N St NW #205

Lovely Hastings Court Studio Available in The Desirable Dupont DC Neighborhood! Great Price & Location!!! - NEW SPECIAL PRICE for a 12 month lease!! Welcome Home to a Lovely Hastings Court Studio/1 Bathroom Condo in the Desirable Dupont Neighborhood in DC! This area is a biker or walker's paradise — daily errands do not require a car. Transit is super easy, with many nearby public transportation options! Restaurants, cafes, neighborhood grocery store, and more just outside your door! Exterior is well landscaped with green trees and beautiful flowers. Interior features a Comfortable living/sleeping area with plenty of room for a bed or convertible sofa plus a small table and desk. Large closet near entry with built in storage shelves. Kitchen includes an oven and range, microwave, fridge. Hardwood floors throughout. No pets, No smoking please! Secure Building requires fob entry, 24/7 video surveillance, modern lobby with seating and elevator, Tenants pays electric/gas and cable/internet. Owner pays condo fee, water/sewer, and trash removal. Contact to view/apply!
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

203-9th Street /805PHILADELPHIA AVE/804 ST LOUIS Avenue

Tremendous opportunity to own a incredibly well run family motel just off the famous Ocean City Boardwalk. Property consists of a 38 room motel which includes 16 with kitchens. Ample private parking, Brand new Beach themed food truck concept with food and drink service. New roof will be installed within the next 30 days on the main building. Private office, private laundry facilities. Call listing agent for private showing.
oucampus.org

9600 N 96th St #126

2 Bed and 2 Bath Condo Presidio Condominium Community on McCormick Ranch and Scottsdale Ranch border - Beautiful condo in the quiet Presidio Condominium Community on McCormick Ranch and Scottsdale Ranch border. New flooring. No Carpet! The 2 bedroom unit has 2 full baths with a walk in closet. Second bedroom is very spacious! Beautiful and modern white cabinets with everything you need. Onsite fitness center, pool, and clubhouse. Asking $1,999.00 per month plus City of Scottsdale tax of 1.75% or $34.98 for a total monthly lease payment of $2,033.98. Security deposit of $2,000. {2 year term preferred @ $1,799.00 for for first year and $1,999.00 for second year +tax}. Tenant is responsible for electric through APS. Renter insurance required. Credit check and background screening is $37.00 {non-refundable} for any/all residents over 18. No evictions, residential judgments or collections for damages. Income needs to be 3 times rent and must be verifiable. For more information of to apply in advance please visit our website @ www.Propbutler.com . You will be notified of an open house date and time via email. Owner is not accepting vouchers at this time. Pets are a case by case basis and subject to owner approval and non-refundable security deposit of $250.00.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: N 14th St. in Sheboygan reopens following investigation

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – N 14th Street in Sheboygan has reopened following a traffic accident investigation. Sheboygan police report that several hours after N 14th Street at New Jersey Avenue was closed due to officers investigating a traffic accident in that area, the road has reopened. No further information is...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Richmond.com

315 N North Snead St, Hanover, VA 23005

Owner/Agent. 3 Bedroom, 1.5 baths in the center of Ashland. Close to RMC and Downtown. New Roof, New Windows, New Steps, New flooring and carpets. Nice lot almost 1/2 acre. City Water and Sewer. Sold as is. Inspection for informational purposes only.
ASHLAND, VA
oucampus.org

5995 N 78th St

Remodeled One Bedroom Luxury Condo in Scottsdale - Reside in one of the most desirable locations in Scottsdale at the Bella Vita Condos. Living in a desirable location comes with its perks of desirable amenities. Starting with a gated entrance, storage space available right off your patio/ balcony, pool, BBQ grills, covered parking, laminate wood floors, front loader washer and dryers and much more.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
EatThis

4 New Grocery Shortages Shoppers Are Sharing Ahead of Winter

Last week's list of shopper-reported shortages could affect your Thanksgiving cooking… but this week's list looks like it could affect your winter. Consumers around the country have been sharing images of the grocery departments with empty shelves they've encountered this week. Have you noticed any shortage of these?. We searched...
goodshomedesign.com

Tiny House for Under $1,500

Looking for a tiny home of your dreams? You would like such a dwelling but are reluctant to spending much on it? We introduce you to the arched cabin! The standard 8 by 8 model can be yours for under $1,500 but if you want, there are larger sizes like 24 by 24. Not only you can save a lot of money by choosing this particular type of tiny home, but the company that sells them will also construct the entire thing after delivering it to your address. The design is modern and you are free to decorate it in any way you want. Browse through the pictures to get a better view of what life in one of these cabins would be like.
talkbusiness.net

Walmart tests replacements for plastic shopping bags

Walmart is testing a new replacement for single-use plastic shopping bags. Working with Closed Loop Partners’ Consortium to reinvent the bag, Walmart is testing several concepts, including some that use mobile technology. CVS and Target are also part of the consortium. Jane Ewing, senior vice president of sustainability at Walmart,...
