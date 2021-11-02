CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Mondelez raises 2021 outlook for revenue growth

By Dave Sebastian
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mondelez International Inc. raised full-year expectations for a revenue growth metric as it posted higher third-quarter profit and revenue and said it expects elevated inflation and...

www.marketwatch.com

sgbonline.com

Peloton Slashes Outlook On Weakening Revenues

Peloton slashed its outlook for the full year after reporting results for the first quarter ended September 30 came in below analyst expectations. “We anticipated fiscal 2022 would be a very challenging year to forecast, given unusual year-ago comparisons, demand uncertainty amidst re-opening economies and widely-reported supply chain constraints and commodity cost pressures,” CEO John Foley said in a letter to shareholders. “Although we are pleased to have delivered first-quarter results that modestly exceeded our guidance, a softer than anticipated start to Q2 and challenged visibility into our near-term operating performance is leading us to recalibrate our fiscal year outlook.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

MercadoLibre Jumps as Revenue Growth Soars

Investing.com – MercadoLibre stock (NASDAQ: MELI ) soared 8% Friday as the Latin American ecommerce giant continued to ride the pandemic wave and its various initiatives in logistics and fintech in the third quarter to beat analysts’ estimates. The Argentine company reached new records in gross merchandise volume, payment volumes...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Velodyne's Q3 loss widens; lidar company names a new CEO

Shares of Velodyne Lidar Inc. fell more than 9% in the extended session Thursday after the company fell short of Wall Street expectations for its third quarter and announced a new chief executive. Velodyne said it lost $54.7 million, or 28 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $5.3 million, or 4 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Velodyne lost 19 cents a share. Revenue fell to $13.1 million, from $26 million a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 15 cents a share on sales of $21 million. Separately, Velodyne said it named Theodore "Ted" L. Tewksbury its chief executive, effective Nov. 10, after a three-month search for its new top executive. The stock ended the regular trading day down 4.6%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Roku’s Q3 Revenues & Q4 Outlook Disappoint

Roku (ROKU) has posted disappointing third-quarter 2021 revenues and lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue guidance, largely due to the persisting global supply chain disruptions. Following the news, shares of the television streaming platform declined 8.5% in the extended trading session on Wednesday. The company reported Q3 revenues of $680 million, missing analysts’...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Howmet Aerospace Clocks 13% Revenue Growth In Q3, Tightens FY21 Adjusted EPS Outlook

Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) reported third-quarter revenue growth of 13% year-over-year to $1.28 billion, missing the consensus of $1.3 billion. The increase was primarily driven by growth in the commercial transportation, commercial aerospace, and industrial gas turbine markets and favorable product pricing, partially offset by declines in the defense aerospace market.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
sgbonline.com

Acushnet Raises Outlook On Robust Q3

Acushnet Holdings Corp., the parent of Titleist and FootJoy, reported third-quarter revenues climbed 8.0 percent year over year and grew up 25.0 percent compared to 2019. Earnings were down, as expected, but both earnings and sales were far ahead of Wall Street estimates and Acushnet sharply raised 2021 guidance. “The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

WW stock falls after Q3 sales miss targets, membership slows

Shares of WW International Inc. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the company formerly known as Weight Watchers reported quarterly sales below Wall Street expectations and said that member recruitment slowed down. WW said it earned $46.3 million, or 65 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $54.5 million, or 78 cents a share, in the prior-year period. Revenue fell to $293 million from $321 million a year ago. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 73 cents n sales of $314 million. The company said it ended the quarter with 4.5 million subscribers. WW guided for full-year fiscal 2021 revenue "modestly above" $1.2 billion, and GAAP EPS in the range between 80 cents and 90 cents. "In an environment that was difficult to predict, member recruitment slowed more than we had anticipated during the quarter," Chief Financial Officer Amy O'Keefe said in a statement. Shares of WW ended the regular trading day down 2.6%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
just-food.com

Mondelez volumes hit by pricing but organic sales guidance still raised

Mondelez International’s volumes were hit in the third quarter as pricing accelerated amid higher input costs but it was confident enough to raise its full-year sales outlook. Volumes from the US confectionery and snacks maker grew 2.4 percentage points in the three months, slowing from 4 points in the second...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Oreo maker Mondelez lifts sales outlook on emerging markets boost

(Reuters) -Mondelez International Inc raised its annual sales forecast on Tuesday, as price increases and strong demand from emerging markets helped the Oreo cookie maker beat estimates in the third quarter. Demand for its biscuits and snacks has bounced back across China, India, Latin America and other emerging markets after...
ECONOMY
Light Reading

O2 Germany raises earnings outlook again for 2021

Telefónica Deutschland (O2 Germany) hailed what it regarded as a strong performance in the third quarter (Q3) of 2021 and raised its core earnings guidance again for the full year. The German operator is now expecting adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) growth in the low mid-single-digit percentage...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Mondelez (MDLZ) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up

MDLZ - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2021 numbers, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year as well as surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed broad-based growth across developed and emerging markets during the quarter. Demand for categories and brands continued to remain impressive with solid volume growth. The company undertook various pricing actions to counter higher inflation.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
101.9 KELO-FM

Thomson Reuters raises full-year revenue forecast

(Reuters) -Thomson Reuters Corp reported higher quarterly sales on Tuesday and raised its full-year revenue forecast as the news and information company benefited from a recovering global economy. The parent company of Reuters News said revenues rose 6% to $1.53 billion, compared to expectations of $1.5 billion. Adjusted earnings per...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

