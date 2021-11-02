CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Developing System Could Bring 1st Snowfall Of The Season

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While the weather for the deer opener this weekend looks to be sunny and mild, a storm system is developing that could bring snow to Minnesota by the end of the coming workweek. WCCO meteorologists say the latest model data shows the system arriving Wednesday night going into Thursday. Credit: CBS “For now we’re mainly looking at rain, but as the system evolves and gets closer, it is possible we could wrap some cold air back on the back side of that system, which might drop a little bit of light snow,” said Meteorologist Lisa Meadows. She added that one...
MINNESOTA STATE
Lompoc Record

Central Coast Weather Report: Whiplash pattern will develop

A whiplash weather pattern will develop, as mild and sunny conditions this weekend transition to cool and wet weather on Tuesday, followed by warmer and sunny skies on Wednesday through Friday. A pattern of moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia winds developing during the night and morning,...
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

SANTA YNEZ, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cold Temperatures To Warm Up Throughout The Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another clear, cold and frosty start to our morning, but we will finally get back to the mid 50s for afternoon highs. High pressure keeps us dry with abundant sunshine! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) We do have a Code Orange day for the Liberty/Clairton area, but the NWS didn’t issue an Air Quality alert for any counties. The time when concentration is the highest will be in the morning with calm winds. Don’t forget tonight we get an extra hour of sleep as we turn our clocks back. Sunset today is at 6:10 p.m. and tomorrow will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Record Heatwave Kicks Off Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- Our first weekend of November started out more like June than a month in fall! Denver’s high for Saturday shot up to 80 degrees. That is enough to break the daily high which was set back in 1934! Credit: CBS4 Saturday’s 80 degrees is also the second warmest November temperature in recorded history for the Mile High City! The warmest November day in recorded history happened just four years ago, on Nov. 27, 2017. Credit: CBS4 This temperature is extremely warm for this time of year where the normal high is in the upper 50s! The warm weekend is being caused by a large ridge of high pressure locked over the southern Rockies. Temperatures will again be flirting with record highs on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s around the Denver Metro area. Denver’s record high for Sunday is 78 degrees set in 1999. Credit: CBS4   Look for cooler weather to push in for the week ahead.  
DENVER, CO
Santa Maria Times

SANTA MARIA, CA
cbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 11/7 Sunday Morning Forecast

Good morning! Did you remember to “fall back” before heading to bed last night? Hope you were able to enjoy an extra hour of sleep! It’s another cold start out there with temps in the 30s, and even some 20s, across the region. We’re right around 40 in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbslocal.com

DENVER, CO

