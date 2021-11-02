Swisslog names new company VP of pharmacy solution sales

SBG Technology Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS Inc. and an industry leader in health information technology (IT), cybersecurity, and program management, is pleased to welcome Mike Farahbakhshian as Vice President of Health Solutions. Mr. Farahbakhshian will lead SBG’s continued growth in Federal Health IT markets, serving a diverse array of Government clients, including the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA), the Defense Health Agency (DHA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). In particular, Mike will guide the continued development of quality IT and programmatic solutions in support of America’s Veteran community by leveraging SBG’s prime contractor position on VA’s Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology-Next Generation (T4NG) contract vehicle.
Comments / 0