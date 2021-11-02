Swisslog names new company VP of pharmacy solution sales

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday that the company will be known as Meta going forward. “I believe the metaverse is the next chapter of the internet and it’s the next chapter of our company too,” he said during a keynote speech at the annual Facebook Connect conference. “Today we are seen as a social media company but in our DNA we are a company that builds technology to connect people, and the metaverse is the next frontier, just like social media was when we started.”

