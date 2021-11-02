CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swisslog names new company VP of pharmacy solution sales

By Ken Amundson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwisslog Healthcare, a supplier of health care technology combining pharmacy and transport automation, has named Don Austin as the company’s vice president of pharmacy solution sales. According to a press statement from Broomfield-based Swisslog, Austin will help the company engage with...

