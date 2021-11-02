CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars on news of collaboration with Kroger

By Breck Dumas
FOXBusiness
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBed Bath & Beyond shares are set to jump on Wednesday over 50% following the news that the housewares box store would be teaming up with supermarket giant Kroger in a collaboration. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND, INC. 19.87 +0.57 +2.95%. Ticker Security...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 1

investing.com

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Rallies on Citron Bullish Call

Investing.com — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares rallied over 11% Friday after Citron Research said the "stock is on sale." Citron cited the company's recent announcement that it was accelerating its $1 billion share repurchase program to be completed by fiscal 2021. BBBY shares are trading at $22.40...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Rising

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares are trading higher after Citron Research issued a long report. Bed Bath & Beyond shares were also trading higher on Tuesday and Wednesday after the company announced a partnership with Kroger. Bed Bath & Beyond also announced it expects to complete its $1 billion three-year share repurchase plan by the end of FY21 and announced the launch of its new digital marketplace.
ECONOMY
Forbes

What’s Behind Bed Bath & Beyond’s Wild Wall Street Ride This Week

If the upper management of Bed Bath & Beyond has a huge headache from all the ups and downs the company has experienced this week, you really can’t blame them. As the week finishes up, the big box home furnishings chain’s stock is back up again following an exuberant report from a research company projecting a significant upside potential for its share price, at least double its current price.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Kroger Partners With Bed Bath & Beyond as Grocers Expand Offerings Beyond F&B

Grocers are leveraging cross-category partnerships in an effort to become a destination that goes well beyond meeting just consumers’ food and beverage needs. On Tuesday (Nov. 2), Kroger, the largest pure-play grocer in the United States, announced a partnership with home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond to offer a limited selection of top-selling home and baby products at the grocer’s stores and on its online shop.
RETAIL
TheStreet

Stocks of the Week: Ford, Lockheed Martin, Bed Bath & Beyond

The stock market continued its autumn climb last week, rising by 1.87% in the last five trading sessions and up 5.05% for the month. That after a tough September when the Dow Jones Index fell by 4.3%. The big news this week is the Federal Reserve’s announcement that it would...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) are trading higher following an announcement regarding a partnership with The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in which products carried by Bed Bath & Beyond will be directly offered to Kroger customers through Kroger.com as well as a small-scale physical store pilot. "This strategic...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Today in Restaurant and Grocery Tech: Kroger Adds Bed Bath & Beyond Home Goods; Panera Partners With Amex

Today in restaurant and grocery tech news, Kroger partners with Bed Bath & Beyond to bring home goods into its physical and digital stores, and Panera Bread teams up with Amex to offer six free months of its MyPanera+ Coffee subscription to new cardholders. Plus, Slava Bocharov, co-founder and CEO of ultra-fast grocery delivery service Buyk, discusses how growth in demand is exceeded only by the number of new entrants in the space, oversaturating the market.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

Bed Bath & Beyond ignites interest in retail darlings

(Reuters) - Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc jumped 33% on Wednesday as news of an accelerated share buyback plan and tie-up with Kroger reignited the interest of retail investors in the heavily shorted stock. The home products maker was tethered to the meme stocks phenomenon this year where...
RETAIL
Forbes

Short Sellers Looking For Cover On Bed Bath & Beyond And Avis

Virginia and New Jersey Gubernatorial Races Surprise Investors. Stocks Are Gasping for Breadth, but Help Could Be on the Way. Continues to Struggle with Its House-Flipping Business. Equity index futures are mixed as investors try to process surprising developments in the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races. Republican candidates made...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Analyst Ratings For Bed Bath & Beyond

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Is The Bed Bath & Beyond Rally Sustainable?

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY ) are on fire after the troubled home goods retailer announced a flurry of positive news. The stock, favored by the meme crowd, was up 54% at one point on Wednesday, as the army of retail investors hyped shares in chatrooms like StockTwits. BBBY closed at $19.30, having gained 15.22% on the day.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price and Forecast: Why is BBBY stock up again today?

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) stock soars in Wednesday's premarket. BBBY shares are up over 50% on a partnership with Kroger. BBBY is a retail favourite, so volatility is a given. Here we go again. Another return to January as one more meme stock roars back into life. Some new ones have joined the club. I'm looking at you Avis (CAR), but BBBY stock has been a meme favourite for a while now, so no surprise to see it rally hard as risk floods back into equities. This could get interesting tonight if the Fed gets hardcore. Rate rises are off the table, but taper talk is cheap. The Fed probably, well hopefully, realises it needs to do something to reign in this bull market, and risk stocks would be the first to suffer. Protect your portfolio accordingly.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

