Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars on news of collaboration with Kroger

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) stock soars in Wednesday's premarket. BBBY shares are up over 50% on a partnership with Kroger. BBBY is a retail favourite, so volatility is a given. Here we go again. Another return to January as one more meme stock roars back into life. Some new ones have joined the club. I'm looking at you Avis (CAR), but BBBY stock has been a meme favourite for a while now, so no surprise to see it rally hard as risk floods back into equities. This could get interesting tonight if the Fed gets hardcore. Rate rises are off the table, but taper talk is cheap. The Fed probably, well hopefully, realises it needs to do something to reign in this bull market, and risk stocks would be the first to suffer. Protect your portfolio accordingly.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO