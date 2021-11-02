Sacramento police: 1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Power Inn Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a deadly crash occurred near Power Inn and Berry Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Police have not said how the crash happened but said one man died at the scene. There were two others involved in the crash who were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Power Inn Road was closed between Elder Creek and Florin roads as police investigated the crash. Those streets have since been opened.

This is a developing story.

