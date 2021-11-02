CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Election Day in OHIO!

By Micah Dixon
 5 days ago

Leading up to Election Day, NBC 4 is bringing you results from the Emerson College/NBC4 scientific poll.

According to NBC4i.com some of those poll questions asked how voters feel about policy decisions and not just those who are making them.

The poll results show Republican Mike Carey leading Democrat Allison Russo by 11 points in the race for a district that leans heavily Republican.

During the poll, voters were asked about the contentious issue of COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Recently, President Joe Biden announced a nationwide vaccine and testing requirement for businesses with at least 100 employees.

The poll asked voters if they supported a vaccine mandate. Of those polled, 48 percent said they do not support a vaccine mandate, while 37 percent said they did. Fourteen percent said they were unsure or had no opinion on the policy decision.

“I think that, in many ways, we’ve gone overboard with some of this,” said Canal Winchester resident Dave Stock.

“The truth is I’m so grateful I don’t have to make those decisions,” said Hilliard resident Sharon Grenier. “I think it’s hard to be in leadership; the governor, the school board, anywhere.”

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, and until 7:30p in most places.

GET OUT THE VOTE

Election Day in OHIO! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

