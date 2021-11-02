CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metaverse World will Allow Customizable Avatars, Fitness, Games and More Virtually

By Micah Dixon
 5 days ago

The huge social media giant is now known as Meta, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is bringing another form of social media to Meta. Its called “Metaverse” a place where people can create their own world, and have a virtual connection with others in this world. You an create any type of Avatar, have fitness, parties, games and more.

Pretty much this metaverse is an updated version of the Sims, because instead of viewing the content you will in the content. Sounds creepy right, but with the way the world is going everything is going to merge into technology and be computerized.

Are you excited about Metaverse?

AOL Corp

Facebook’s metaverse will still track your every move

This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe. Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Meta's metaverse could track you more than you ever imagined. Facebook is now...
Road to VR

Facebook’s Metaverse Takes a Baby Step with Customizable ‘Horizon Workrooms’ Environments

Facebook launched Horizon Workrooms back in summer, bringing to Quest a new enterprise-focused virtual collaboration platform that connects both VR and video chat users in the same place. Soon the app will let you choose from different environments which will be customizable to some degree—a prescient step on the way to Facebook’s vision of its metaverse.
ncsu.edu

Networking in a Virtual World

Remember when networking meant gathering in a crowded room, wearing a nametag, exchanging business cards, shaking hands, and talking with lots of people — usually with a buffet and wine bar?. Think again. Traditional networking has been as upended as everything else by the pandemic. Although some large, in-person conferences...
Cartoon Brew

Microsoft Embraces Metaverse By Adding Animated Avatars To Teams

The metaverse doesn’t just belong to Meta (i.e. the company formerly known as Facebook). Not to be outdone by Mark Zuckerberg’s expansive vision of the future, Microsoft has announced that it, too, wants to coax users deeper into the digital realm. The company will introduce animated avatars into Microsoft Teams,...
TrendHunter.com

Avatar Fashion Metaverses

The ICON: Avatar Fashion Metaverse, now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, is the very first metaverse that uses Epik Prime’s technology to allow gamers to produce NFTs from the virtual game assets they create in-game. This new venture from Ready Games shares a mobile-first experience that lets gamers participate in the virtual goods economy.
Miami Herald

The metaverse will change the world’s economy — and make it more unequal | Opinion

When Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that he has renamed his company Meta — because it will operate in the Metaverse — much of the media missed the most important part of the story. They focused on the name change, instead of on the fact that it’s part of a new technological trend that will change the world.
decrypt.co

From MegaCryptoPolis to Mega World: How NFT Games Are Building the Metaverse

The metaverse is the buzzword of the moment, with everyone from Facebook to Apple working on technologies to bring it to life. Touted as the next iteration of the Internet, it promises a persistent digital universe in which people interact with each other in virtual 3D environments, take ownership of digital objects as NFTs, and work and play in shared spaces.
dallassun.com

Adshares allows to monetize space in Metaverse

Adshares ($ADS) is a decentralized network working since 2017. It offers the possibility to directly connect Publishers and Advertisers using blockchain protocol and allows them to sign advertising contracts without intermediaries. The Adshares team is constantly working to expand its ecosystem, making Adshares one of the largest decentralized ads platforms in the world. This is well illustrated by the number of monthly ad impressions, which surpassed 200 million.
