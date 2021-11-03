Black Butte High School Invested Student of the Month: Taytem Woodward

This year, Ogilvie Public Schools has two foreign exchange students attending the high school. Jaehoon Cho is from South Korea and is in 10th grade. He is 15 years old and arrived in Ogilvie in August, 2021. He is being hosted by the Bartel family. He is from the capital city of Seoul and comes from a family of being the only child. At his school in Korea, he says they don’t use Chromebooks like we do here. He also says the friends he’s made here are nice, and his future plans are to attend college back in Korea.
