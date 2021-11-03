CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Butte High School Invested Student of the Month: Taytem Woodward

By lindsay yerkovich
sweetwaternow.com
 9 days ago

readthereporter.com

Noblesville High School students celebrate their shared humanity

Sixty Noblesville High School (NHS) student artists recently worked together to create a mural in their library, incorporating suggestions and input for the piece from approximately 750 fellow classmates. They chose the theme “We Are All Human,” highlighting hands spelling “human” in sign language. The students were mentored throughout the...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Post-Bulletin

Investing in the future: Students spearhead finance club at Mayo High School

After classes on Thursday, a group of 17 teenagers gathered in a room at Mayo High School and started comparing investments. Sam Kalina, a senior, worked the laptop, projecting one graph after another onto the board at the front of the room, showing how everyone’s stocks performed since they last met.
EDUCATION
crowrivermedia.com

Litchfield Middle School names Students of the Month for Ocober

Litchfield Middle School fifth-grade teachers recently named Students of the Month for October. Students recognized by the teaching staff were:. Arturo is what every teacher admires in a student;: hard working, engaged, inquisitive, and a great peer to his classmates. Arturo has displayed each of these qualities to start the year in fifth grade. Besides being a great student within the classroom setting, Arturo is a great person as he carries himself throughout his day at Litchfield Middle School. Keep up the great work and congratulations Arturo!
LITCHFIELD, MN
hngnews.com

Rotary students named at Lake Mills High School

LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills Student Rotarians for the month of November have been announced. They are seniors Kaitlyn Twesme and Carolyn Hanrahan. Hanrahan is the daughter of Margaret and Thomas Hanrahan. She has an older brother, Paul. Her interests outside of school include dance and community service. Her academic interests are math and science. In her free time, she enjoys attending sporting events and spending time with friends and families.
LAKE MILLS, WI
La Crosse Tribune

Viroqua Middle School announces Students of the Month

Viroqua Middle School has selected its Students of the Month for October. Students of the Month include Layla Jaworski (Grade 5); Griffin Wyant (PE); Elliot Simon (Grade 5); Eden Olson (Information Processing); Harley Buros (Information Processing); Kelsey Wildenberg (Grade 6 and Music); Noah Rood (Grade 6); Hunter Buros (Library); Anna Solverson (Grade 7); Aiden Wermich (PE); Alex Klum (Grade 8); Kenna Hohlfelder (Grade 8); Summer Arehart (Technical Education); Tavin Hagen (Technical Education); and Collin Hanson (Grade 7).
VIROQUA, WI
INFORUM

Community High names Student of the Month

Journie Dupree has been named Community High School Student of the Month for September. it is Dupree's first year at Community High and she should be graduating next February. After graduation, Dupree plans to attend the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton to become a Vet Tech. Dupree...
WAHPETON, ND
williamsonhomepage.com

STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Page High School

David Delk, son of Misty and Jason Delk, is a sophomore at Page High School and this week’s Student of the Week. Delk is enrolled in AP and Honors courses, is an A and B student and a member of Student Council. He is also a JROTC assistant and has a GPA of 3.8.
PAGE, AZ
whitestationscroll.net

A publication by the students, about the students, and for the students of White Station High School

Shania Moore is a sophomore at White Station High School, and she is ecstatic to be starting her first year on staff for The Scroll. She can be very shy -- but get to know her, and you’ll meet a very loud and talkative girl! Shania has enjoyed playing the violin for over six years in honor of her grandfather. On her own time, she loves to binge-watch shows, hang out with friends, and spend way too much money! She aspires to travel the world and live life to the fullest. English is her favorite subject, and she loves to read and write. Shania is honored and so excited for the wonderful experience of being on staff!
HIGH SCHOOL
Kanabec County Times Online

Ogilvie High School welcomes exchange students

This year, Ogilvie Public Schools has two foreign exchange students attending the high school. Jaehoon Cho is from South Korea and is in 10th grade. He is 15 years old and arrived in Ogilvie in August, 2021. He is being hosted by the Bartel family. He is from the capital city of Seoul and comes from a family of being the only child. At his school in Korea, he says they don’t use Chromebooks like we do here. He also says the friends he’s made here are nice, and his future plans are to attend college back in Korea.
HIGH SCHOOL
Insider

A Wisconsin school district canceled all of its classes ahead of a reported Proud Boys protest at the district's headquarters

A Wisconsin school district canceled its classes on Friday ahead of a reported Proud Boys protest. "We have zero-tolerance for hate speech, violence, or threats made against our staff and District," the district said. The Proud Boys reportedly planned to protest at the district's headquarters over an unsubstantiated allegation of...
WISCONSIN STATE
ABC4

Dixie State students react to new name, Utah Tech University

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Dixie State University in St. George will soon be Utah Tech University, all that’s left is a signature of approval from Governor Spencer Cox. Students at DSU tell ABC4’s Southern Utah Correspondent, Jordan Verdadeiro they have mixed feelings about the new name, but say they’re excited to move forward with […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
sweetwaternow.com

Rocky Mountain Sports/Fremont Therapy Group Partner Michelle Cook: Celebrating 25 Years and a Tradition of Serving Sweetwater County

In honor of Rocky Mountain Sports and Physical Therapy’s 21st anniversary, and Fremont Therapy Group’s 25th, we recognize our owner Michelle Cook. In December 2000, Michelle founded Rock Spring’s first physical therapist-owned outpatient physical therapist clinic. Her practice has continued to grow over the last 20 years, involving 3 locations...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

