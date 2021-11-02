CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Deshaun Watson stays in Houston at NFL trade deadline

By Associated Press
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TVEFX_0ckghCty00

(AP) — Deshaun Watson’s future destination remains unknown.

The NFL trade deadline passed Tuesday with the Houston Texans keeping the embattled quarterback on their roster. Watson has not played this season amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. He has not been charged.

The Texans (1-7) had long discussed dealing Watson to the Miami Dolphins but the teams couldn’t agree to the significant compensation, a person familiar with those discussions told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the conversations are private.

Houston now has an opportunity to involve more teams in the bidding for Watson during the offseason, especially if his legal issues are resolved. The 26-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowl pick who had his best statistical season last year on a 4-12 team. Watson threw for an NFL-best 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. He led the Texans to consecutive AFC South titles in 2018 and 2019.

Watson signed a four-year, $156 million contract in 2020. He has a no-trade clause but asked the team to move him earlier this year before the sexual misconduct allegations became public.

The Texans have been paying Watson not to play, placing him on the inactive list each week. The league hasn’t disciplined him yet.

“Obviously, the police have been investigating, and we don’t have access to all of that information at this point in time,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said last week. “We pride ourselves on not interfering in that and in being as cooperative as we can in order to get all the facts. I think that process is still ongoing.”

Watson can’t be officially traded until the new league year starts on March 16, 2022. Deals can be agreed to and announced before that date.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
985thesportshub.com

Steve Belichick Replacing Bill Belichick? // Patriots Aren’t The Patriots Anymore // Deshaun Watson Going To Dolphins? – 10/21 (Hour 2)

(0:00) Zolak & Bertrand start the second hour by reacting to Peter King listing Steve Belichick as a possible successor to his father with the Patriots. (11:53) We discuss Julian Edelman saying the Patriots aren’t the Patriots anymore and Bill Belichick giving him permission to criticize his decisions. (21:58) The...
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Wideout Has Blunt Response To Deshaun Watson Rumors

On Wednesday afternoon, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported that the Texans organization could possibly reach a trade deal with the Miami Dolphins including quarterback Deshaun Watson by the end of the week. Likely featuring the departure of 2020 No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa, this potential move would...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
The Spun

2 More Big Names Surfacing In NFL Trade Rumors

The NFL’s 2021 trade deadline is approaching quickly. One big name has dominated trade rumors so far – Deshaun Watson. The Houston Texans star quarterback has wanted out for months. A couple of different teams have been mentioned for Watson leading up to the trade deadline. Watson isn’t the only...
NFL
NESN.com

Mac Jones For Deshaun Watson? Making Sense Of Recent Patriots Chatter

Some interesting bits of conflicting New England Patriots reporting slipped through the cracks last week. And along the way, they produced this wild trade idea: Mac Jones for Deshaun Watson. First, a quick summation of the situation in Houston. Watson, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, requested a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Nfl Trade Deadline#Dolphins#American Football#Ap#The Associated Press#Afc South
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Colin Kaepernick News

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played professional football in five years, but the 33-year-old quarterback isn’t giving up yet. The former NFL quarterback revealed in a new interview with EBONY magazine that he’s still training as hard as ever, hoping a team will sign him. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jon Gruden Had Brutally Honest Admission On Colin Kaepernick

Jon Gruden is no longer an NFL head coach, as he resigned from his position with the Las Vegas Raiders following his email scandal. The veteran NFL head coach made racist and homophobic comments, among others, in emails that were uncovered as part of the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
The Spun

Miami Dolphins Announce They’ve Signed A New QB

The Miami Dolphins added a quarterback on Wednesday morning–just not the high-profile one they’ve been linked to extensively. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced this morning that the team is adding Central Connecticut State product Jake Dolegala to its practice squad. It’s not Deshaun Watson, but Dolegala is a developmental...
NFL
KXAN

KXAN

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy