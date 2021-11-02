CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where does Austin FC rank in MLS attendance after inaugural season?

By Andrew Schnitker
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29lbGH_0ckgh9L200

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC fans showed out in support of Verde during its inaugural Major League Soccer season, taking Austin FC close to the top in attendance for the 2021 season.

Q2 Stadium officially opened its doors for Austin FC games on June 19. Since then, over 300,000 people have entered the north Austin stadium to support the Verde and Black, according to SoccerStadiumDigest.com.

How to find KBVO to watch Austin FC

The publication, which tracks the soccer industry and stadiums in the U.S., reported Austin FC ranks fifth in 2021 average attendance out of 27 MLS franchises. On average, 20,738 fans have attended each Austin FC game as of the website’s last reporting on Oct. 18.

Austin only trails Atlanta, Seattle, Portland and Cincinnati in attendance. Austin leads its Texas rivals by a large margin for 2021. FC Dallas ranked 17th and Houston ranked 21st. The Columbus Crew ranks 10th with an average attendance of 16,144 per game.

While it was a difficult season for Austin on the field, Verde had most of its success in front of its home faithful, earning 20 of its 28 total points at Q2 Stadium. Austin is 6-8-2 at home this season.

There’s one last home game left in Austin FC’s season. Verde hosts Sporting KC Wednesday at 8 p.m. The season ends Sunday with a road game at Portland.

How to watch

Sporting KC at Austin FC

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Where: Q2 Stadium

English Language:
Watch: KBVO
Listen: ALT 97.5 FM
Stream: Austin FC App and AustinFC.com

Spanish Language:
Watch: Univision 62 Austin mobile app
Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

