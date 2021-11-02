CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Settlement reached in 2019 ‘Live PD’ arrest in Williamson County

By KXAN Staff
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lCa2q_0ckgh32g00

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County commissioners signed off on a settlement Tuesday with a man injured by deputies during an arrest broadcasted on the now defunct “Live PD” television show.

Williamson County commissioners confirmed a $325,000 settlement with Ramsey Mitchell.

Texas Rangers investigating 5 Williamson County use of force cases

In a June 2019 broadcast, records show Mitchell’s car was stopped for “no front license plate.”

During the stop, while he was being patted down, Mitchell turned to run.

Deputies then used forced for a little over two minutes, while attempting to get Mitchell’s hands behind his back for the arrest.

A Williamson County spokesperson declined to give a statement on Tuesday’s settlement agreement.

Former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody has faced allegations of promoting dramatic situations for the benefit of the “Live PD” cameras.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Williamson County, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Williamson County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Rangers#Live Pd#Weather
KXAN

Murder trial opens for 3 men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

Greg McMichael and his adult son, Travis McMichael, armed themselves and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck as he ran through their neighborhood just outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase and recorded graphic video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times with a shotgun.
BRUNSWICK, GA
KXAN

APD: Man tried to bribe officer $600 to let him go following bar fight

APD said Joe Angel Hernandez, 19, was with a group of people who had just been kicked out of a bar on East 6th Street called "Pour Choices" after a fight with another group. One of the people in Hernandez's group was seen "carrying an open knife," the affidavit said, and the group was outside the bar appearing to be looking for the people they fought earlier. Police stepped in since "the probability of a violent encounter, most likely including weapons, was high," the affidavit said.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
KXAN

KXAN

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy