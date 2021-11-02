Draymond Green Jr. helps dad work out at Warriors practice

The next generation of Warriors basketball is well on its way.

During Tuesday’s practice in San Francisco, Draymond Green’s son took over for Warriors coach Ron Adams during a drill and supplied his dad with passes. Kylen Mills of KRON-4 shared this video of four-year-old Draymond Jr. helping his pops put in some individual work.

Gotta love Draymond Jr.’s energy and focus there. He seems to be in his element on the court as opposed to the media room, as he was dozing off during one of dad’s press conferences earlier this year.

Considering that Steph Curry’s son, Canon, already has a shooter’s mentality , maybe the two youngsters will be teammates in the future.

Green to Curry has worked for 10 years at Golden State, so why not keep the tradition going?

