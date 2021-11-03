Candidates tout experience ahead of Westport’s first selectman race

Voters in Westport will be choosing a new first selectman between two candidates with experience in public service.

Democrat Jonathan Steinberg is the second-longest serving state representative in the history of Westport, serving six terms in the 136th House District. As co-chair of the Legislature's Public Health Committee, he has played a prominent role in the pandemic response.

Some of the key planks in his platform, shared by running mate Candice Savin, include addressing traffic flow and problem intersections, transforming Downtown Westport, and promoting diversity and sustainability both as core values and a vision for the town.

Steinberg called himself “a tireless advocate for fiscal responsibility.”

He is up against Republican Jennifer Tooker and her running mate Andrea Moore. Their campaign launched in April, letting voters know their qualifications and priorities if elected. Both women have a history of public service in Westport and a background in business.

Tooker is the current second selectwoman, a position she's held since 2017. She's also been on the Board of Finance, the Board of Education, and the Westport Conservation Commission.

Prior to public service, Tooker spent more than 20 years at Gen Re in management, operation, and executive positions.

Moore, worked on Wall Street for 15 years and is the current vice chairman of the Westport Board of Finance. She also previously held a seat on Westport's Representative Town Meeting.

Their campaigns has been focused on what life will look like post-pandemic. Westport has a lot of new residents and a lot of people who won't be going back to commuting five days a week. That means more people in town, on the roads, and using the town's amenities.