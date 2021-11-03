CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids who get vaccinated can earn tickets for Nets game at Barclays Center

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Barclays Center are teaming up to provide an incentive to get kids vaccinated against COVID-19.

Hochul on Tuesday announced children who get the shot once vaccinations begin will be eligible for two tickets to a Nets home game.

“All you have to do is get the shot and you get two tickets to come watch a game. Does that sound like a good deal?” said Hochul.

News 12’s Pat O’ Keefe details more from the Barclays Center.

Related
News 12

Jade Fabergé T-Rex found in Westchester County

A foreign royal treasure has been found in Westchester County. It's an extremely rare model of a carved Tyrannosaurus Rex in nephrite, a type of jade by Fabergé, with rose-cut diamond eyes. This piece of imperial Russian history dates back to the early 1900s and is thought to be inspired...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
News 12

Bronx COVID-19 survivor fighting to fully recover for nearly 2 years

A Bronx COVID-19 survivor has been fighting to fully recover for nearly two years. Nick Bauso was hospitalized March 16, 2020 with COVID-19. He was immediately placed on a ventilator and into a medically induced coma. Some doctors worried he would never come off the ventilator, but Bauso proved them...
BRONX, NY
hngn.com

Kyrie Irving’s Supporters Flocked to the Barclays Center After Athlete Was Banned from Participating in the Nets Game Due to COVID-19 Vaccine Refusal

Kyrie Irving's supporters flocked to the Barclays Center on Sunday in protest after the athlete was banned from participating in the Nets game due to his decision not to get vaccinated. New York's vaccine mandate hinders Kyrie Irving from playing. According to reports, the NBA doesn't require their players to...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
TMZ.com

Protestors Try Storming Barclays Center Over Kyrie Vaccine Issue

Kyrie Irving has some in his corner who are willing to go to war for him over his vaccine stance -- and we mean that literally ... 'cause they were doing just that this weekend. A group of protestors hit the streets Sunday to advocate for the Brooklyn Nets star,...
NBA
CBS Sports

Kyrie Irving latest: Protestors bust through barricades outside Barclays Center before Nets' home opener

Kyrie Irving has not yet played for the Brooklyn Nets this season due to a vaccine mandate in New York City that prevents unvaccinated players from participating in home games in New York. Irving technically could have played in Brooklyn's first two games of the season, but the Nets chose not to play Irving at all rather than allow him to participate only in road games. On Sunday, though, the Nets returned home to Brooklyn to play their first home game of the season, and that has led to significant protesting outside of their home arena, the Barclays Center.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#Vaccinations#The Barclays Center
NBA

Through the Lens: Brooklyn Nets Host Home Opener at Barclays Center

After opening the season with road games in Milwaukee and Philadelphia, the Brooklyn Nets returned home to launch their 2021-22 home schedule at Barclays Center. It was the start of a massive Opening Week, with five games from Sunday to Sunday as part of a six-game homestand that will run through Nov. 3.
NBA
chatsports.com

Nets briefly put Barclays Center on lockdown after protest for Kyrie Irving turns ugly

Kyrie Irving was neither seen nor heard at the Brooklyn Nets' home opener on Sunday, but the effects of his decision to refuse to get vaccinated were on full display. Ahead of the game, a large group of anti-vaccine mandate protesters appeared outside the Barclays Center, demanding Irving be allowed to play NBA games again. Even though he is only barred from Nets home games due to New York protocols, the Nets have announced Irving will not play until the situation is resolved.
NBA
News 12

New gun violence committee meets as lawmakers scramble for solutions

Violent crime has become a big political issue this year in Connecticut, and now one group is helping state lawmakers find solutions. The Gun Violence Intervention and Prevention Advisory Committee held its first hearing Friday. It comes amid a spike in violent crime recently, including the shooting of a grandmother and two young children sitting on a balcony in Bridgeport.
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

Jersey Proud: The USS Weehawken Civil War Navy sub

The USS Weehawken Civil War Navy submarine launched in Jersey City on Nov. 5, 1862. The sub was part of the naval bombardment at Fort Sumpter in South Carolina. The sub only had one year of service and sunk just off the coast of Morris Island, taking four sailors’ lives with it.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
News 12

Mobile vaccine site administers vaccine for kids in the Bronx

Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cleared children ages 5 to 11 for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, families in the Bronx are starting to roll up their little ones' sleeves. A mobile vaccine site at St. Mary’s Park in the Bronx offered the shot for kids...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Bronx woman accused of attacking Metro-North conductor with pumpkin

A Bronx woman has been accused of viciously attacking a Metro-North conductor. The Westchester district attorney says on Oct. 11, Alexis Adams was asked to get off the train because she didn't have a ticket. They say that's when the 21-year-old slammed a pumpkin into the victim's face and punched...
BRONX, NY
News 12

New COVID-19 vaccine pod for children opens in Bohemia

Northwell Health opened several new vaccine pods this week across New York, offering COVID-19 shots to Long Island's newest eligible population. One location opened in Bohemia, offering vaccinations to children ages 5-11 following the recent approval of the vaccine for the age group by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

