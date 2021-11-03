Kids who get vaccinated can earn tickets for Nets game at Barclays Center
Gov. Kathy Hochul and Barclays Center are teaming up to provide an incentive to get kids vaccinated against COVID-19.
Hochul on Tuesday announced children who get the shot once vaccinations begin will be eligible for two tickets to a Nets home game.
“All you have to do is get the shot and you get two tickets to come watch a game. Does that sound like a good deal?” said Hochul.
