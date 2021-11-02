CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL odds: How to bet Packers vs. Chiefs, point spread, more

By Yahoo! Sports
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwners of 40 percent of the NFL's Most Valuable Player award presented since 2011 will be...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Packers Officially Announce Notable Quarterback Signing

With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Spun

Andy Reid Reacts To The Packers Losing Aaron Rodgers

With Aaron Rodgers out following a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers will turn to second-year QB Jordan Love for this weekend’s matchup against Kansas City. As an unvaccinated player, Rodgers has no chance to return this week — meaning Andy Reid and the Chiefs can focus...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Fox
CBS Seattle

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Says He’s Taking Joe Rogan’s Advice On Treating COVID, Is Using Ivermectin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Friday opened up about his recent COVID-19 diagnosis and accusations that he repeatedly violated NFL COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players. In an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that he did not lie about saying he was “immunized” against COVID-19 during his initial press conference. According to NFL.com, Rodgers “received a homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels.” ESPN reported that Rodgers petitioned the league to have an “alternative treatment” he underwent count as being fully vaccinated, but the league denied that request. He also said that...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

NFL odds, lines, point spreads: Updated Week 8 betting information for picking every game

NFL Week 7 was one of the least competitive game slates to date. Nine of the 13 games were decided by double digits and six of the games were decided by 22 or more points. Neither the favorites nor the underdogs had the edge this week; they each went 6-6-1 against the spread, with a push coming from the two-point spread in the Falcons-Dolphins game.
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers vs. Cardinals odds, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions by NFL model on 126-85 run

The Green Bay Packers (6-1) will visit the Arizona Cardinals (7-0) in a showdown between conference foes on Thursday Night Football. Arizona has put the league on notice and is a serious threat coming out of the NFC, while Green Bay has ripped off a six-game win streak and has its eyes set on a seventh. Receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard are both out for Green Bay due to COVID-19 protocols, while receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) is active for Arizona.
NFL
KRQE News 13

Big Game Bound Week 9: Rodgers’ positive test affects Packers-Chiefs showdown, plus picks from former NFL safety Antoine Bethea

INDIANAPOLIS – Week 9 officially marks the halfway point of the NFL season with the new 18-week, 17-game schedule this year. Fans were looking forward to a showdown between two of the league’s best quarterbacks, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, but the Green Bay QB’s positive COVID-19 test will force Jordan […]
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Packers Coach Has ‘No Information’ On NFL Investigation Into Potential COVID Violations By Rodgers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Despite growing concerns quarterback Aaron Rodgers has repeatedly violated NFL COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players, head coach Matt LaFleur said he’s “100% confident” the team has followed protocols in “the football space.” When asked directly about Rodgers doing indoor press conferences without a mask, which seemingly goes against league rules for unvaccinated players, LaFleur said, “I don’t pay attention to the media rules.” LaFleur also said he has “no information” on the NFL’s reported investigation into potential protocol violations by Rodgers and the Packers. The Packers are preparing to play Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs without their star...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy