NFL odds: How to bet Packers vs. Chiefs, point spread, more

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Despite growing concerns quarterback Aaron Rodgers has repeatedly violated NFL COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players, head coach Matt LaFleur said he’s “100% confident” the team has followed protocols in “the football space.”
When asked directly about Rodgers doing indoor press conferences without a mask, which seemingly goes against league rules for unvaccinated players, LaFleur said, “I don’t pay attention to the media rules.”
LaFleur also said he has “no information” on the NFL’s reported investigation into potential protocol violations by Rodgers and the Packers.
The Packers are preparing to play Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs without their star...
Comments / 0